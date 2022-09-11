ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a mum & came up with a hack for drying family’s clothes inside – people were quick to criticise but it works for us

By Fabulous Reporter
The US Sun
 3 days ago
WHEN you've got young kids who are prone to spillages, life revolves around a never-ending cycle of washing and drying all their clothes.

And if you're doing several loads a week, finding space to hang up all their stuff quickly starts to become a challenge.

The mum was trolled for her tip Credit: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group

Feel our pain? Then this savvy mum is here to help.

Posting on Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the woman explained how she purchased a parasol stand which slots into the top of her outdoor washing line.

Not only does this clear some space in her kitchen and dining area but it also means she can fit more clothes onto it to dry.

She wrote: "Anyone struggling to get washing dry. We bought a parasol stand and put the wirley gig in it. A clothes horse isn't big enough.

"We have under floor heating and a sky light so hoping it'll dry pretty quick!"

But even though she thought her tip would come in handy for other parents, it wasn't long before people started criticising the post.

One member of the group wrote: "So build and extension with underfloor heating with enough room for it and you’re laughing all for just £50k!"

Another added: "By the time you pay for underfloor heating you might as well of just threw them in the dryer."

Meanwhile, a third replied: "Things I need. Parasol stand. Clothes dryer. Underfloor heating. Sky light. Big kitchen. Win lottery. Ok good to go!"

In response to the criticism, the mum wrote: "Wow!!! Thank you to the people that have had something nice to say. My house isn't a mansion and I have worked hard for everything I have.

"Underfloor heating isn't as posh or as expensive as some would think when you have no choice to rebuild the back of your house.

For the people with nothing nice to say please say nothing at all. Just an idea we had that I thought I would share.

"For people saying for ventilation, I was nipping out to take the kids to school. The doors are now open."

Comments / 15

Josie
2d ago

Been there done that. Have to do what works best for you when you have children. There’s always something going on you have to deal with.

Reply
11
Debra Serrano
2d ago

I do the same thing indoors and I hang out all my blankets etc. outside. Been doing this for over 30 plus years. With this heat-they dry fast.

Reply
9
Carol Albertson
2d ago

During the winter months..this back will add much needed humidity to the house..and being this coming winter is supposedly going to be unforgiving and very costly..you are ahead of the money drain game.

Reply
7
