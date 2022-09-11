ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

LATEST: Did Georgia Overtake Bama In Latest AP Poll?

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WabKB_0hr8XD7S00

Georgia is now the No. 1 ranked team in both polls.

The Associated Press released their rankings Sunday afternoon after a crazy weekend of college football action.

Unlike the AFCA Coaches Poll, the University of Georgia has overtaken it's SEC foe Alabama to claim the number one spot atop both polls.

Following week 1’s dismantling of Oregon, Georgia received (17) first place votes.

The debate entering the week 2 poll was centered around whether or not Georgia did enough to overtake Alabama for the No. 1 spot. Georgia received 57 first place votes.

Alabama went into Austin, Texas, a 20-point favorite according to those in Vegas, but left Austin with a one-point victory over the then-unranked Longhorns. A 20-19 win for the Tide was less than impressive as the game set a record for the most penalties called on a Nick Saban team.

Meanwhile, Georgia took care of their business in a less than impressive fashion against Samford in the 33-0 win. Georgia missed opportunities on offense, settling for four redzone field goals as well as missing another. Head coach Kirby Smart was unpleased with the performance, stating that games can't be won just by kicking field goals and a need for his team to get into better shape.

The Bulldogs will travel to South Carolina next Saturday for its first road game of the year.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma state
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas

Bama will play their second consecutive home game against a non-power-5 opponent in UL-Monroe, as Georgia will head to South Carolina to kick off their SEC slate before hosting their second of two non-power-5 opponents in Kent State.

DawgsDaily

What the Stats Tell Us About Stetson Bennett's Improvement

Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett defied plenty of odds in the football world long before he defied those who have cast doubt upon his capabilities as a starter.  It's been one defying act after another. So, to see him enter the third week of the college football season as a sudden ...
ATHENS, GA
