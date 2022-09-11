ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Pitcher Turned Police Officer Killed By Wrong-Way Driver On New Jersey Turnpike

By Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Anthony Varvaro died in a wrong-way 9/11 crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

Varvaro, a 37-year-old married father of four who became a Port Authority police officer , died in the head-on collision near Exit 14C, early on Sunday, Sept. 11, they said.

A wrong-way driver was to blame, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the crash told Daily Voice.

Varvaro was on his way to work at the 9/11 commemoration at World Trade Center Command, Port Authority Police Supt. Edward Cetnar said.

"Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole and Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a joint statement.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro," they said.

A Staten Island native, Varvaro began his professional baseball career with the Seattle Mariners in 2020, earning the nickname "Little Pedro Martinez."

He spent four seasons for the Atlanta Braves before coming to the Red Sox in December, 2014. Varvaro stayed with the Sox before launching his career in law enforcement in June 2016.

"Words cannot describe the tragedy that is losing [him]," the league posted on social media Sunday afternoon. "A man that embodied all that is good in youth sports, he will be forever missed.

"Not only was Anthony the President, he was a tremendous person. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

The Staten Island Baseball Oldtimers called Varvaro "a true gentleman and great family man. He was always willing to help the Staten Island sports community any way he could. He helped us run youth clinics and always had a smile on his face. He won our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. He will be truly missed."

Varvaro is survived by his wife, Kerry, his children and a host of family, friends and loved ones.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

