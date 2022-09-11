ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenel, SC

abcnews4.com

Open house & free skating at Carolina Ice Palace in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Ice Palace is hosting its annual open house kickoff party this Saturday, September 16th. The event kicks off at noon and ends at 3 p.m. at 7665 Northwoods Boulevard. Visitors can attend skating and hockey classes. Public skating is free. For more information,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

City approves additional $2M funding for Emanuel 9 Memorial in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston City Council Tuesday approved an extra $2 million of funding for the Emanuel Nine Memorial. It will include a survivors garden, fountain, and courtyard memorializing the nine people who were gunned down during a bible study seven years ago. The fountain in the center...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Looking into the future for the Reynolds Avenue development project

 The neighborhood around Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston is about to get a major facelift, becoming the next Hipsterville in the greater Charleston area. Much like Avondale, Park Circle or Upper King Street, Reynolds Avenue is getting ready to experience an injection of new life. “What’s happening here is we’re...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD looks to improve from Memorial Day mass shooting response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police call it a lack of communication. It applied to a new directive to shut down pop-up parties around the city. A lack of guidance on how to do that contributed to how police responded to a mass shooting on Memorial Day that injured 13 people, including three law enforcement officers.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Charleston County Public Works hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Works Department is hosting open interviews on Friday, September 23. The interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Public Service Building, located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. Interviews will be available on site,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Organization sells long-serving women’s shelter

My Sister’s House, a nonprofit organization that protects battered women fleeing domestic violence, has sold its 10-bedroom group shelter in North Charleston to a property management firm. Instead of housing families in one location, My Sister’s House is shifting to sheltering women and children in local hotels and short-term...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Deputies responding to North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, including members of the SWAT team, are at a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they are attempting to serve warrants on a man believed to be inside an apartment on Greenridge Road. Deputies say...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development making its way to Charleston’s upper peninsula is causing concern for some advocacy groups. The Preservation Society of Charleston says this proposed development will have a major impact on Charleston’s skyline. Preservation Society of Charleston President Brian Turner said they’ve likely...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
CHARLESTON, SC

