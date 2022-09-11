Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Open house & free skating at Carolina Ice Palace in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Ice Palace is hosting its annual open house kickoff party this Saturday, September 16th. The event kicks off at noon and ends at 3 p.m. at 7665 Northwoods Boulevard. Visitors can attend skating and hockey classes. Public skating is free. For more information,...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police Officer saves cat running loose on the Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officer Wednt of the City of Charleston Police Department rescued a cat who was reportedly running loose on the Ravenel Bridge. The cat, who is now affectionately known as "Officer Whiskers", was rescued safely and found to be unharmed. He was taken to a local...
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
abcnews4.com
City approves additional $2M funding for Emanuel 9 Memorial in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston City Council Tuesday approved an extra $2 million of funding for the Emanuel Nine Memorial. It will include a survivors garden, fountain, and courtyard memorializing the nine people who were gunned down during a bible study seven years ago. The fountain in the center...
Charleston City Paper
Looking into the future for the Reynolds Avenue development project
The neighborhood around Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston is about to get a major facelift, becoming the next Hipsterville in the greater Charleston area. Much like Avondale, Park Circle or Upper King Street, Reynolds Avenue is getting ready to experience an injection of new life. “What’s happening here is we’re...
charlestondaily.net
3 Most Affordable Areas of Charleston, South Carolina – New Video by Mikki Ramey
It’s no secret that the price of a home can make or break your decision to buy. No matter how much you want to live in your dream location, there’s not much you can do if it’s out of your budget. Fortunately, in Charleston, SC, we have...
abcnews4.com
CPD looks to improve from Memorial Day mass shooting response
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police call it a lack of communication. It applied to a new directive to shut down pop-up parties around the city. A lack of guidance on how to do that contributed to how police responded to a mass shooting on Memorial Day that injured 13 people, including three law enforcement officers.
Colleton County mobile home destroyed during midday fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a single-wide mobile home on Smoak Road at the intersection of Our Dream Lane just before noon after a passerby reported the blaze to 911. “Engine 19 arrived to find […]
abcnews4.com
Trident Medical Center lights hospital in green for Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center is lighting the hospital green in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September. . According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, everyday two people die from suicide in South Carolina. Medical center staff also says...
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
counton2.com
Charleston County Public Works hosting open interviews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Works Department is hosting open interviews on Friday, September 23. The interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Public Service Building, located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. Interviews will be available on site,...
Charleston City Paper
Organization sells long-serving women’s shelter
My Sister’s House, a nonprofit organization that protects battered women fleeing domestic violence, has sold its 10-bedroom group shelter in North Charleston to a property management firm. Instead of housing families in one location, My Sister’s House is shifting to sheltering women and children in local hotels and short-term...
Police: Man jailed for assaulting homeless woman outside Halls Chop House
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a homeless woman Tuesday night. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the woman on Ann Street who was hysterical and said she had been assaulted and her teeth were knocked out. The woman told police that she […]
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
live5news.com
Deputies responding to North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, including members of the SWAT team, are at a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they are attempting to serve warrants on a man believed to be inside an apartment on Greenridge Road. Deputies say...
live5news.com
Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development making its way to Charleston’s upper peninsula is causing concern for some advocacy groups. The Preservation Society of Charleston says this proposed development will have a major impact on Charleston’s skyline. Preservation Society of Charleston President Brian Turner said they’ve likely...
abcnews4.com
Artificial reef creates habitats, attracts marine life off of Edisto
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Once-used scrap metal is now being used as an artificial reef. A 250-foot barge is about 10 miles offshore of Edisto. It joins a great white shark sculpture. Both are a part of an artificial reef, providing homes to marine life and benefiting the ecosystem.
counton2.com
Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
abcnews4.com
Counsel: Unclear directives led CPD response to Memorial Day party ahead of mass shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Counsel assigned to create an After-Action Report on the Memorial Day mass shooting in downtown Charleston says unclear directives from Charleston Police leadership are to blame for the way the department responded. Heather Mulloy- assistant corporation counsel for the city- presented the report's findings during...
Comments / 0