ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

By Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiLVA_0hr8Wjhj00

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is attended to after getting hit while throwing a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#American Football
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May

The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
CALERA, AL
WTOK-TV

Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
LIVINGSTON, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, robbed in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BRIGHTON, AL
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

175
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy