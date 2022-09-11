ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers out 4-6 weeks

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiLVA_0hr8WhwH00

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be sidelined four to six weeks with an injury sustained in Saturday's 20-19 loss to top-ranked Alabama, ESPN reported Sunday.

An MRI confirmed he has a sternoclavicular sprain, an injury to the joint where the clavicle meets the sternum, and he is experiencing "significant pain," per the report.

He was injured late in the first quarter when he was driven to the turf on a late hit by Alabama's Dallas Turner after throwing the ball away out of the end zone.

Ewers remained on the ground as his non-throwing shoulder was looked at by trainers. He eventually was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Turner was flagged for roughing the passer.

Ewers was off to a strong start in Austin on Saturday, completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards in his second career start. The Texas native transferred to the Longhorns after one season at Ohio State.

Hudson Card replaced Ewers and finished 14 of 22 for 158 yards against the Crimson Tide. Card is the likely starter when Texas (1-1) hosts UTSA (1-1) next Saturday night.

Ewers' earliest potential return would be the Oct. 8 Red River Showdown game against rival Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

--Field Level Media

