Smithton, IL

Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Baptism Triplets

I am going to begin this post today by explaining the process that I use to discover a story to write. If you are a regular reader of this blog, you already know that I usually tell the tale of someone who has a birthday or wedding anniversary happening on the day that I write a story. I use our German Family Tree to find such a story. The German Family Tree can be found in two different formats in our research library. First, we have a set of several binders filled with thousands of printed pages of this document. It would take me forever to leaf through these binders looking for a particular date. That’s where the other format comes in handy. We also have the GFT in digital format. It is a very large Word document. Microsoft Word documents are searchable, so I am able to do a search for a particular date. Such a search can be a starting point in finding a story to write. I also usually take a stab at looking for a special birthday or anniversary. I start by looking at the date from 200 years ago, then proceed to 175 years ago, 150 years ago, and 125 years ago. If I do not find such a special birthday or anniversary, I simply search the current date in the 1800’s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

A Miles-Sandler Family

I will present you with a name that has not appeared on this blog before today. It is not a German name. It is an English name…Miles. On a very detailed Ancestry.com family history, this Miles name can be tracked all the way back to an arrival in Maryland back in the 1600’s. That is back in the very early days when Europeans were arriving in North America. However, this post will begin with another one of those special birthdays.
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
MISSOURI STATE
Alestle

Alton’s Belle Street covered in color in first pride fest

Belle Street was bustling with people, celebrations and color as Alton Pride celebrated its first Pride festival in downtown Alton. The festival featured face painting, pet adoptions, vendors and live entertainment on Sept. 10. Alton Pride is dedicated to giving back to the local community. In addition to hosting Pride...
ALTON, IL
