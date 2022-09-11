Read full article on original website
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
lutheranmuseum.com
Baptism Triplets
I am going to begin this post today by explaining the process that I use to discover a story to write. If you are a regular reader of this blog, you already know that I usually tell the tale of someone who has a birthday or wedding anniversary happening on the day that I write a story. I use our German Family Tree to find such a story. The German Family Tree can be found in two different formats in our research library. First, we have a set of several binders filled with thousands of printed pages of this document. It would take me forever to leaf through these binders looking for a particular date. That’s where the other format comes in handy. We also have the GFT in digital format. It is a very large Word document. Microsoft Word documents are searchable, so I am able to do a search for a particular date. Such a search can be a starting point in finding a story to write. I also usually take a stab at looking for a special birthday or anniversary. I start by looking at the date from 200 years ago, then proceed to 175 years ago, 150 years ago, and 125 years ago. If I do not find such a special birthday or anniversary, I simply search the current date in the 1800’s.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Miles-Sandler Family
I will present you with a name that has not appeared on this blog before today. It is not a German name. It is an English name…Miles. On a very detailed Ancestry.com family history, this Miles name can be tracked all the way back to an arrival in Maryland back in the 1600’s. That is back in the very early days when Europeans were arriving in North America. However, this post will begin with another one of those special birthdays.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
suntimesnews.com
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
St. Peters purchase leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A woman won $50,000 through a Powerball drawing after she purchased a Quick Pick ticket in St. Peters.
KMOV
St. Peters business park welcomes newest distributor, projects $600 million in total investment by 2024
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly $600 million in investment and subsequent tax revenue is coming to St. Peters, as the Premiere 370 business park expands to include new distributors. The 850-acre business park can be seen from Highway 370 in St. Charles County, and while it may not get...
Alestle
Alton’s Belle Street covered in color in first pride fest
Belle Street was bustling with people, celebrations and color as Alton Pride celebrated its first Pride festival in downtown Alton. The festival featured face painting, pet adoptions, vendors and live entertainment on Sept. 10. Alton Pride is dedicated to giving back to the local community. In addition to hosting Pride...
Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at St. Peters store
Schnucks issued a voluntary recall for fresh ground beef products sold Sunday at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters.
11 Different Spirits Still Linger Within Illinois’ Most Haunted Home
Usually, Alton, Illinois is known for 2 big things;. To be fair, Alton has several other wonderful things to offer like great scenic drives along the Mississippi River, a Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, and the National Great Rivers Museum, but its haunted history usually takes top billing thanks in big part to the McPike Mansion that is located there.
KFVS12
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
advantagenews.com
Man injured while trimming tree
A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
semoball.com
Local legend remembered: George Woods, a two-time Olympic silver medalist and world record holder in the shot put died Aug. 30
SIKESTON — George Woods, a Sikeston native and three-time Olympian but often a forgotten local legend, passed away Aug. 30 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Woods was known for his competitive nature and ability to come through with his best performances on the biggest stages. He won the silver medal in shot put in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and again in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. Wood also finished seventh at the 1976 Olympics in Toronto.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
kfmo.com
De Soto Lotto Player Shocked with Win
(De Soto, MO) Officials with the Missouri Lottery are announcing a winner in De Soto after the lottery player scratched off their “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket. The ticket was purchased at the Wal Mart in De Soto as a random purchase. The Lottery Player, who is currently unnamed by Lottery officials, said winning $50,000 in the game was a shock. “Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $227.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two top prizes of $5 million, 14 prizes of $1 million and 36 additional $50,000 prizes. In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
