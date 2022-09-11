I am going to begin this post today by explaining the process that I use to discover a story to write. If you are a regular reader of this blog, you already know that I usually tell the tale of someone who has a birthday or wedding anniversary happening on the day that I write a story. I use our German Family Tree to find such a story. The German Family Tree can be found in two different formats in our research library. First, we have a set of several binders filled with thousands of printed pages of this document. It would take me forever to leaf through these binders looking for a particular date. That’s where the other format comes in handy. We also have the GFT in digital format. It is a very large Word document. Microsoft Word documents are searchable, so I am able to do a search for a particular date. Such a search can be a starting point in finding a story to write. I also usually take a stab at looking for a special birthday or anniversary. I start by looking at the date from 200 years ago, then proceed to 175 years ago, 150 years ago, and 125 years ago. If I do not find such a special birthday or anniversary, I simply search the current date in the 1800’s.

