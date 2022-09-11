ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nice fans swoon over ‘elegant’ Ross Barkley after ex-Chelsea star makes debut in 1-0 win over Ajaccio

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUs4m_0hr8WTWz00

NICE fans have been swooning over “elegant” Ross Barkley after the ex-Chelsea man’s debut on Sunday.

The 28-year-old midfielder came off the bench in his new side's 1-0 win at Ajaccio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwDzc_0hr8WTWz00
Nice fans hailed Ross Barkley after his impressive debut off the bench Credit: @ogcnice

Barkley made a shock free transfer to Nice earlier this month after being released from his Chelsea contract.

And some wondered what role he would take after new boss Lucien Favre admitted he did not know the position Barkley played.

But that didn’t stop the attacking midfielder from climbing off the bench to record an impressive debut.

Barkley came on for Nice’s goalscorer Andy Delort with 20 minutes left.

And he imposed himself quickly with some good touches and confident runs.

After the game, Nice tweeted fans asking for their opinion on Barkley’s first game.

And the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with one simply beaming: “Elegant.”

Another said: “He brought a lot of movement and solutions. An English mentality will do us good.”

One tweeted: “This creative midfielder is the one we’ve been waiting for.”

Another added: “Let’s hope he’s the midfielder we’re missing and regains his levels. I thought he made a very good entrance.”

Before kick-off, Barkley broke his silence on his move after seeing Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel and Nicolas Pepe join Nice before him.

Barkley said: “Nice is an ambitious club. President Rivere and Dave Brailsford explained to me the club's project for growth over several years.

"Jim Ratcliffe also convinced me to come here and help the team progress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9G11_0hr8WTWz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9EF5_0hr8WTWz00

"What also convinced me to come was the coach. He is a great European coach, who plays attacking football.

"I was able to see him in his teams in Switzerland or Germany, I saw the way his teams played and that is something that guided my choice a lot."

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Barcelona plotting move to sign Real Madrid star but face competition from Manchester United

Barcelona are plotting a surprise move to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio but they will face competition from Manchester United. Asensio was one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe at Real Madrid a few years ago. Regular injuries have halted his progress and the Spanish international has struggled to cement a regular place in the Madrid side of late.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Delort
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
Person
Lucien Favre
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Dave Brailsford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajaccio#Chelsea#Nice
The US Sun

Todd Boehly says he sacked Thomas Tuchel as he didn’t share his ‘vision’ and vows to ‘break down walls’ within Chelsea

CHELSEA owner Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel because the German didn't share his "vision" for the club. The American axed his Champions League-winning coach after last week's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. Boehly, 48, replaced him with Graham Potter - handing the former Brighton coach a five-year contract at Stamford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal and Liverpool missed out on Erling Haaland when he was youngster at Molde after thinking he was ‘target man’

LIVERPOOL and Arsenal turned Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland down when he started out at Molde because they thought he was a "target man". Haaland has been on fire at City ever since his £51million move from Borussia Dortmund as he has already registered a staggering 12 goals and one assist in eight matches across all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Everton sign Eldin Jakupovic as cover after Jordan Pickford injury

Everton have signed former Leicester player Eldin Jakupovic after Jordan Pickford’s thigh injury gave them a goalkeeping injury crisis.The 37-year-old has agreed a short-term deal at Goodison Park and will provide cover for Asmir Begovic, with both Pickford and the third-choice goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, who has a knee problem, sidelined.Switzerland international Jakupovic has spent the last five years at Leicester, but only made four appearances and his last top-flight game was a 5-4 defeat to Tottenham in 2018.Jakupovic, who has also played in the Premier League for Hull, is set to be on the bench against West Ham on Sunday after Pickford was hurt in the Merseyside derby draw. He will also miss England’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany, though is expected to return after the international break. Read More Premier League suspends football fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth IIFA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlogWhich sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
737K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy