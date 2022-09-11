The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?

1 DAY AGO