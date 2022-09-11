Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Idaho's logging industry struggles to fill jobs as demand for lumber continues to grow
As the demand for timber continues to rise, the logging industry needs to expand. However, companies are struggling to find new people to fill job openings.
Home prices in Ada County start to fall, some sellers having trouble selling
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The median sales price for homes in Ada County in August was $565,000, according to Boise Regional Realtors. That’s down 4% from July and another sign of a cooling housing market, but still 6% higher compared to this time last year. “The pandemic fundamentally changed...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Scannell Properties acquires 23.26 acres in Caldwell for mixed-use, industrial, retail development
Scannell Properties has announced it has acquired 23.26 acres in Caldwell for a speculative mixed-use industrial and retail development. This is the developer’s first project in Idaho. The company stated it plans to develop an 80,000-square-foot industrial building and a 118,750-square-foot industrial building at 315 S. 43rd Ave. There will also be a 4.6-acre retail pad ...
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Idaho unchallenged No. 1 in the West in per capita farm income
Despite being the fastest-growing state in the nation, Idaho is still No. 1 among the 11 western states when it comes to farm income on a per capita basis. Per capita farm income is arrived at by dividing a state’s population by the total amount of farm cash receipts produced in that state. Farm cash receipts refers to the revenue farmers and ranchers receive for selling their commodity.
spotonidaho.com
Hot, dry summer leads to an increase in wildfires across Idaho
Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area's wet spring, fire activity has increased across Idaho and the West in recent weeks. Several large fires are burning in Idaho, including the Moose Fire burning north of... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 12:54. 12:54. 09:43. 09:43.
Idaho gas prices continue to drop
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.75/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $1.74/g. The post Idaho gas prices continue to drop appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho
The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
spotonidaho.com
Is Idaho a good place to work? Report says no
In its 2022 survey of the best places to work, Oxfam America found that the best state for worker rights and protections was Oregon. Next door in Idaho, Oxfam ranked Idaho at 43rd. Oxfam America is the independent U.S. branch of the international anti-poverty Oxfam group of charitable...
Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats
Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
KIVI-TV
Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat. The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonidaho.com
Roundup Sept. 13
Danny Smith Enterprises LLC leased 800 square feet of industrial space at 1106 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. Lackey Law Group PLLC leased 947 square feet of office space at 1212 11th St. S. in Nampa....
fairviewlending.com
Blackstone halts purchases in 38 cities, Ibuyers slam on the brakes
Wow, what a difference a few months makes. Earlier in the summer, basically any property with 4 walls had multiple offers and prices were on a tear. Fast Forward a few months and Blackstone, one of the largest buyers of residential rental homes, is pausing purchases. Why are they suddenly “cold” on the real estate market. Is this an indicator of a larger reset or just a small “bump” in the real estate market?
Post Register
Local employer taps Zions Bank, Wright Brothers for $21 Million facility
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — Money Metals Exchange, an Eagle-based company with nearly 100 employees, announced it has selected Zions Bank for financing and Wright Brothers Construction Company for its new $21 million facility. "We are pleased to partner with both Zions Bank and Wright Brothers as our business enters...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO FALLS (KIVI) – Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn...
spotonidaho.com
RFP - Digital Access for All Idahoans Planning Support
The scope consists of digital access for all Idahoans planning support. Added/Updated: September 13, 2022...
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
kmvt
Magic Valley wildfires contained this weekend, cause of 1 still under investigation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the Magic Valley, there is some good news from the B.L.M., as both the Sheep and Eden 2 fires have been fully contained as of Friday evening. The Eden 2 Fire, starting 3 miles north of Eden, was contained Friday night at 8...
Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
Comments / 0