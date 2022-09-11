Read full article on original website
spotonidaho.com
Pocatello man agrees to plead guilty after felony charge dropped to misdemeanor
Jonathon James Keele | Bannock County Jail POCATELLO - A man originally charged with a felony for being a principal to burglary has agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, a charge against 28-year-old Jonathon James Keele was amended from a felony to a misdemeanor...
Pocatello man pleads guilty to battery on an officer
File photo POCATELLO - A man accused of attempting to strike an officer has reached a plea agreement. Michael James Archer, 27, has entered a guilty plea for a felony charge of battery on an officer, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor's...
Investigation finds police justified in shooting that left Pocatello man paralyzed
Jake Sheeler in a hospital bed at Portneuf Medical Center following an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 25, 2020. | Courtesy photo POCATELLO - An investigation into a September 2020 incident found that three officers who shot a burglar were justified in their actions. Around 8:30...
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from car
Daniel Gneiting, 43 | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A man appeared in court Tuesday after he was arrested for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a vehicle. Daniel Gneiting, 43, is charged with felony grand theft, felony possession of a controlled...
Judge commits Pocatello man accused of breaking into home through doggie door
Thomas Gregory Reay | Bannock County Jail POCATELLO - A man facing a felony burglary charge for breaking into a home and attempting to steal a dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health...
Road closure on E 25th Street
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic. E 25th Street from S Holmes Avenue to where the road widens at Jennie Lee Drive will be closed for one week beginning Sept. 14. Motorists are encouraged to plan...
Jackson First Responders honor the fallen from 9/11
JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)- Jackson first responders gathered this morning to hold a memorial ceremony and hike on Snow King Mountain carrying a badge with the name of a fallen first responder. The ceremony started with officers and members of the Jackson community reading the names...
Local animal shelter finds homes for 20 dogs during adoption event
Pocatello Animal Shelter Facebook page The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. POCATELLO - Woof, woof! Pocatello Animal Services is happy to announce 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department's half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. Thanks to Friends...
