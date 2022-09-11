ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Pocatello man pleads guilty to battery on an officer

File photo POCATELLO - A man accused of attempting to strike an officer has reached a plea agreement. Michael James Archer, 27, has entered a guilty plea for a felony charge of battery on an officer, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor's...
POCATELLO, ID
Road closure on E 25th Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic. E 25th Street from S Holmes Avenue to where the road widens at Jennie Lee Drive will be closed for one week beginning Sept. 14. Motorists are encouraged to plan...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jackson First Responders honor the fallen from 9/11

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)- Jackson first responders gathered this morning to hold a memorial ceremony and hike on Snow King Mountain carrying a badge with the name of a fallen first responder. The ceremony started with officers and members of the Jackson community reading the names...
JACKSON, WY
Local animal shelter finds homes for 20 dogs during adoption event

Pocatello Animal Shelter Facebook page The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. POCATELLO - Woof, woof! Pocatello Animal Services is happy to announce 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department's half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. Thanks to Friends...
POCATELLO, ID

