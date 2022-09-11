This $19 Hassle-Free Tool That Eliminates Litter Box Odor Has Been Dubbed a ‘Game-Changer’ For Cat Owners

Our greatest enemy, as a cat owner , is the litter box. It smells awful, it takes up so much of our time doing daily trips to the garbage, and it’s super messy when our cats throw the clumps everywhere. It can be a bit of a pain. While we found a few tools to help alleviate this pain in the butt, we’re still dealing with that awful smell that no amount of candles can cover. That is, until now.

Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the answer to our prayers, and for less than $20!

Buy: Litter Genie Plus Pail $19.10, originally $27.99

The Litter Genie Plus Pail is an innovative, hassle-free tool to keep those pesky litter box odors in check. Both nose-friendly and easy-to-use, this odor-controlling pail has helped a plethora of pet owners keep their fur babies’ waste under control. This pail is said to clock away germs and odors that typically stay in your garbage or litterbox . You can keep up to two weeks of litter for one cat in the pail, making fewer daily trash trips.

Per the brand, using this is super easy! All you have to do is scoop the clumps in your cat’s litterbox, drop them in the pail, and lock it to seal the odor. It’s literally that simple!

With over 18,000 reviews at 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Litter Genie has become a quick staple, with people calling it a “game-changer” and a “godsend.” One Amazon shopper said, “This little cat genie is a game changer in our home. Husband cleans cat box 1-2 times per day. ( we are very picky about litter box smell)…No Oder, self-contained and a breeze to use. He won’t ever go back to grocery bags . Hesitating to order one-don’t. It will be a game changer in your home too.”

Another shopper said it’s a “Godsend for my Maine Coone!!! I scoop herb daily, and this thing gets rid of the smell!!! Very durable and worth every penny spent!!”

