ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

This $19 Hassle-Free Tool That Eliminates Litter Box Odor Has Been Dubbed a ‘Game-Changer’ For Cat Owners

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTvkI_0hr8W6Yl00

Our greatest enemy, as a cat owner , is the litter box. It smells awful, it takes up so much of our time doing daily trips to the garbage, and it’s super messy when our cats throw the clumps everywhere. It can be a bit of a pain. While we found a few tools to help alleviate this pain in the butt, we’re still dealing with that awful smell that no amount of candles can cover. That is, until now.

Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the answer to our prayers, and for less than $20!

Buy: Litter Genie Plus Pail $19.10, originally $27.99

The Litter Genie Plus Pail is an innovative, hassle-free tool to keep those pesky litter box odors in check. Both nose-friendly and easy-to-use, this odor-controlling pail has helped a plethora of pet owners keep their fur babies’ waste under control. This pail is said to clock away germs and odors that typically stay in your garbage or litterbox . You can keep up to two weeks of litter for one cat in the pail, making fewer daily trash trips.

Per the brand, using this is super easy! All you have to do is scoop the clumps in your cat’s litterbox, drop them in the pail, and lock it to seal the odor. It’s literally that simple!

With over 18,000 reviews at 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Litter Genie has become a quick staple, with people calling it a “game-changer” and a “godsend.” One Amazon shopper said, “This little cat genie is a game changer in our home. Husband cleans cat box 1-2 times per day. ( we are very picky about litter box smell)…No Oder, self-contained and a breeze to use. He won’t ever go back to grocery bags . Hesitating to order one-don’t. It will be a game changer in your home too.”

Another shopper said it’s a “Godsend for my Maine Coone!!! I scoop herb daily, and this thing gets rid of the smell!!! Very durable and worth every penny spent!!”

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFEOQ_0hr8W6Yl00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 5

mattwhodat
2d ago

Very strange. So you put it in the pail then put lid on & leave sitting? Why not just get rid of it when you scoop out.

Reply(2)
5
o lord
1d ago

if I have some Walmart bags I load it up with the poop (seams fitting) and throw it away. stop being so lazy people.

Reply
4
Related
SheKnows

This Innovative $20 Cat Pooper Scooper Eliminates the Mess From Cleaning Out Litter Boxes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. All cat owners know the dread of cleaning the litter box (unless you caved and got an automatic litterbox everyone says they want to get!) When you’re cleaning your cat’s litterbox, it gets messy. And it gets messy super quickly. Between stray pellets falling out of the scooper and onto the floor, the smell invading the whole house, and dust penetrating your nose: cleaning the litterbox is the worst chore.
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

Both Cats & Shoppers Alike Love This $14 Shedding Brush That’s ‘Incredible’ For Easily Removing Cat Fur

When you’re a pet owner, there’s a lot that goes into their care (and self-care) routines! From bathing to brushing their teeth, we want our pets to feel and look their best! Now, something all cat owners know about is that our cats’ hair can get insane. We’re talking mountains of hair in the corner, insane. But thanks to this beloved (and super affordable) Amazon product, you can easily get those mats out of your cat’s hair and give them a healthier coat within minutes. The best part? It’s over 60 percent off for a very limited time. So now’s...
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

Sneakerheads, Rejoice! This Genius $12 Cleaning Tool Restores White Sneaker Soles to Like-New Condition

Excited about that brand-new pair of super cool sneakers you just got, but terrified to actually wear them anywhere? What if they get dirty? Or scuffed?! We feel you. It’s almost physically painful when a pristine pair of pumped-up kicks get a smudge. But that fabulous footwear deserves to be worn! So, what’s a girl to do? Put them on, lace them up, strut your stuff — and be prepared with an easy way to clean your sneakers when they inevitably get a scuff or stain with this genius sneaker cleaning tool Amazon shoppers are raving about. Quick, convenient, and effective,...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
makeuseof.com

Trifo Ollie: The Budget Robovac for Pet Owners

The Trifo Ollie Pet edition can gather up lots of pet hair from your home, but you'll need a lot of patience with this robot vacuum due to mapping issues. It features a big dustbin and works great on wood and tile floors, as well as carpets. The Trifo Ollie is a budget vacuum with some neat features that you should consider, but it's far from perfect.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Owners#Litter#Pet Owners
GOBankingRates

10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam’s Club

In an economically unstable time, when we may or may not be in a recession and inflation is pummeling our paychecks, saving on essentials like groceries is critical. If you’re shopping for a family, you likely already know that it’s savviest to hit up warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club to score the best deals.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

SheKnows

67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy