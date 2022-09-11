Read full article on original website
Fitness on the Field coming to Highmark Stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills fans will have their chance to work out on the turf at Highmark Stadium ahead of the season opener game on Monday. This weekend, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will be hosting free exercise classes. Over the course of Saturday,...
Orchard Park and Frontier Central School districts to have a half day due to MNF
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Students in the Orchard Park and Frontier Central School districts are going to have plenty of time to get their homework done before the Bills home opener next week. The districts will be having a half school day on Monday. School leaders at Frontier Central...
Bulls' coach after 0-2 start: 'Every single thing we have set off to accomplish is still in front of us'
AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Bulls football team started the season with back-to-back losses for the first time since 2017. Maryland beat the Bulls, 31-10, in the season opener. Holy Cross bested Buffalo with a Hail Mary to end and win the game, 37-31 in the home opener in Amherst.
the buffalo bills
Bills 50/50 raffle is going digital
The time has finally come … the Bills 50/50 raffle will be digital for the first time ever! Bills Fans will now be able to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, even when they're not at Highmark Stadium. For the 2022 season, tickets will be on sale approximately one week or more prior to each home game.
Bills Mafia Boat Parade happening Saturday on Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Saturday, get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River. "I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald. When MacDonald saw there was a Bills...
Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
WGRZ TV
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
stepoutbuffalo.com
5 Reasons The Links Golf & Tap Is About to Be Your Go-To Hangout Spot This Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. As the warm weather season comes to a close here in Buffalo, everyone’s starting to look for fun new places to spice up their usual night out plans. And...
Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think
The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River ranked in top 10 of Bassmasters Best Bass Lakes in the country
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two nearby bodies of water were ranked among the best bass lakes in the country. Bassmaster Magazine ranked Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River eighth on their annual list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes in the country. The formula is based on professional...
Fun Buffalo, ‘Mystery Dinner’ Night Is A Riot With Friends
I've been lucky enough to be friends with the same group of people nearly my whole life. Here is one of my favorite traditions we do and it's an easy, fun (and without a doubt entertaining) concept I figured, I'd share. It's the Buffalo Mystery Dinner and it's a great way to explore places in Western New York that you've never been to before.
Top Casino Trips From Buffalo, New York
We need more casinos in New York State. It's always fun to go to the casino. Whether you are a very serious gambler or a casual visitor that only likes to go on special occasions the casino always creates so many memories. There are about 6 casinos in Western New...
Construction resumes at Trico Building site, project balloons to $112M
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long journey for the redevelopment of the Trico Building. Back at his state of the city address in 2015, Mayor Byron Brown praised Peter Krog and his plans to convert the abandoned manufacturing space. "Thanks to Peter Krog, Trico is being transformed...
Buffalo Bills Little People toys on sale now at select Upstate NY Wegmans supermarkets
The Bills Mafia is comprised of fans of all ages and Fisher-Price has something in store for its littlest members this season and the young at heart. According to WGRZ, the Wegmans in Amherst, NY held a launch party for the new “Go Bills!” themed Little People pack over the weekend. The locally loved supermarket chain will have the sets for sale at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse areas.
Inclusive playground opens in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In West Seneca, on Monday a new inclusive playground officially opened!. It's located at Winchester Academy at Erie 1 BOCES and it took nearly a year to complete. The inclusive playground lets kids play on swings, slides, ramps, and much more. Mike Capuana, the District...
Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street with world-class musicians performing Sept. 16-17
Now in its 13th year, the annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street this weekend after a two-year interruption due to the coronavirus. Festival organizers said they are thrilled to bring the popular event back, noting the large draw of attendees from all over the country. “Typically,...
An impressive history, a promising future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
Buffalo expat Rob Lieberman returns for 'Fire in the Sky' screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flip through his personal photographs and you very quickly start to understand Rob Lieberman's life – a life largely lived over the past several decades in Hollywood. The snapshots revealing faces and places that, really by any standard would be considered glitzy, glossy and grand.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for 11-Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11-day Power Play was founded by a cancer survivor and her husband, Mike and Amy Lesakowski. They wanted to give back to Roswell Park and so they started the 11-Day Power Play hockey event at HarborCenter. The non-stop hockey event for 11 days has raised millions of dollars.
