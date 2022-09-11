ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Fitness on the Field coming to Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills fans will have their chance to work out on the turf at Highmark Stadium ahead of the season opener game on Monday. This weekend, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will be hosting free exercise classes. Over the course of Saturday,...
BUFFALO, NY
the buffalo bills

Bills 50/50 raffle is going digital

The time has finally come … the Bills 50/50 raffle will be digital for the first time ever! Bills Fans will now be able to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, even when they're not at Highmark Stadium. For the 2022 season, tickets will be on sale approximately one week or more prior to each home game.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Bisons
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think

The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Fun Buffalo, ‘Mystery Dinner’ Night Is A Riot With Friends

I've been lucky enough to be friends with the same group of people nearly my whole life. Here is one of my favorite traditions we do and it's an easy, fun (and without a doubt entertaining) concept I figured, I'd share. It's the Buffalo Mystery Dinner and it's a great way to explore places in Western New York that you've never been to before.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Top Casino Trips From Buffalo, New York

We need more casinos in New York State. It's always fun to go to the casino. Whether you are a very serious gambler or a casual visitor that only likes to go on special occasions the casino always creates so many memories. There are about 6 casinos in Western New...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills Little People toys on sale now at select Upstate NY Wegmans supermarkets

The Bills Mafia is comprised of fans of all ages and Fisher-Price has something in store for its littlest members this season and the young at heart. According to WGRZ, the Wegmans in Amherst, NY held a launch party for the new “Go Bills!” themed Little People pack over the weekend. The locally loved supermarket chain will have the sets for sale at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse areas.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Inclusive playground opens in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In West Seneca, on Monday a new inclusive playground officially opened!. It's located at Winchester Academy at Erie 1 BOCES and it took nearly a year to complete. The inclusive playground lets kids play on swings, slides, ramps, and much more. Mike Capuana, the District...
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

An impressive history, a promising future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy