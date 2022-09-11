The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO