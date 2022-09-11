Read full article on original website
4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason
The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Anthony Varvaro, former MLB pitcher turned police officer, killed in car crash on way to 9/11 memorial in NYC
Varvaro played six seasons with three different MLB teams before becoming an officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Fans are Loving the NY Giants’ New Head Coach Because of This Viral Video [WATCH]
The New York Giants have a winning record in the National Football League. Sadly, that's a headline in and of itself. Believe it or not, Big Blue has not had a winning record since 2016, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That all changed yesterday afternoon, thanks to a missed field goal from Titans' kicker Randy Bullock, and a gutsy play-call from rookie head coach, Brian Daboll.
NFL・
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yankees fans puzzled by Matt Carpenter’s cryptic Instagram caption
The New York Yankees miss Matt Carpenter more than anyone could’ve possibly expected when they signed him as a left-handed wild card bat (and potential luggage handler) at the tail end of May. During his 128 at-bats with the Bombers, Carpenter staved off the DFA several times, always rebounding...
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Gleyber Torres’ offensive struggles can’t be blamed on Yankees moving him to SS
Gleyber Torres’ recent struggles have made it easy to forget the player he once was for the New York Yankees. In his debut season, he hit 24 home runs, which was an impressive total for a middle infielder, let alone for a 21-year-old rookie. A year later he hit 38, which was an impressive total for anyone.
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup
Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/13/22
New York Times | Gary Phillips: While neither one have lit up the big leagues so far, both Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza have had some big moments with the Yankees. Beyond that, they’ve also injected some energy into a Yankees team that has had their division lead slashed quite a bit. Both also provide some versatility, with Cabrera having had some impressive performances in the outfield, despite his inexperience back there.
MLB World Reacts To Former Pitcher's Heartbreaking Death
A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial. The...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will wrap up their brief two-game series at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Jordan Montgomery reveals the Yankees advice that hurt his career
The Jordan Montgomery who left the Yankees looks very little like the Jordan Montgomery who’s become a world-beater in St. Louis. And there’s a reason for that. Turns out, the Yankees — across multiple generations of the coaching staff, apparently — misdiagnosed what works best for Montgomery’s arsenal by ignoring the mental side of the game.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
David Cone kindly criticizes Yankees’ usage of Oswald Peraza
On top of debuting Oswald Peraza in a disrespectful manner, the New York Yankees don’t seem to be utilizing him properly after he’s gotten a few starts under his belt. Upon Josh Donaldson’s return from the paternity list on Saturday, Peraza sat on the bench for the final two games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark
CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record. The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.
FanSided
