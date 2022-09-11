Read full article on original website
Lexington County Chronicle
Rabid Animal Discovered in Lexington County, 4th So Far in 2022
Lexington County is pretty much on pace with last year after a raccoon was discovered with rabies, the fourth animal with the disease to be found in the county this year. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the raccoon was submitted for laboratory testing Sept. 8 and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 12. The animal was found in Leesville, near Brodie Road and Brentwood Road.
wach.com
'I have nowhere else to go': Man living in flooded apartment pleads for change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man is frustrated after he says he’s dealt with flooding in his apartment for the last month. He says he’s been offered promises for a permanent fix, but nothing’s panned out as of yet. “The last three weeks or so,...
WRDW-TV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Equine Rescue of Aiken’s desperate cry for help
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For 16 years, the Equine Rescue of Aiken has rescued horses, nursing them back to health so they can find a new loving home. But the last few years have been a struggle. In 2020, they say they lost 60 percent of their revenue because of...
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
wach.com
"There is a complete and utter lack of responsibility": Midlands schools beef up security
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — The fight to keep students safe in the Midlands continues. So far this year, at least three guns have been seized at Midlands schools, there have been threats, and there have been fights. Earlier in September Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis called...
Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
Safety tree cutting happening on several interstates in the Midlands
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Trees are coming down on the side of the road and on the island of several interstates. One of those is I-20 near the White Pond Road exit at the Richland/Kershaw County border, and the other is I-77 between Alpine and Killian Road in Northern Richland County.
Why Columbia city leaders want to put a grocery story on wheels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City leaders are looking to bring fresh food to communities in need by creating a mobile food market. "The mobile market pulls up, it has fruits, veggies, maybe some diary, maybe some meat, so that you don't have to go out of your neighborhood to have access to healthy foods," said Columbia Food Policy Committee member Ashley Page.
wach.com
Chapin man sentenced; stole thousands of dollars from his mother in nursing home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Chapin man will be in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his mother who was a nursing home resident, the SC Attorney General's Office said. 50-year-old David Crider, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison and an additional...
A win for Sandy Run residents after 170-home proposal denied
SANDY RUN, S.C. — A win Monday for some Sandy Run residents hoping to keep their rural community, rural for a little while longer. Nick Stabler, Chief of the Caw Caw Fire Department, has been a resident of Sandy Run for the majority of his entire life. He says he is happy to know that his neighborhood will not change after the Calhoun County Council voted no to a 170-home development right in his backyard.
The Post and Courier
Two Edgefield men arrested and charged with murder after body found in woods
Two Edgefield County men were arrested and charged with murder after luring a man to his death. William Patrick Edward Barfield, 19, and Devon Raye Brock, 20, both of Edgefield County, were arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm after a body was discovered in a wooded area, according to a Facebook post from the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
coladaily.com
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
The Post and Courier
Richland Sheriff's department sued over courthouse knife attack
COLUMBIA — A former courthouse employee is suing the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for negligence after a woman was able to get a knife past the metal detector and wander the courthouse for hours before attacking the employee, according to a lawsuit filed Sept. 13. The lawsuit accuses...
Lexington-Richland 5 to arm district security team, adding to law enforcement response
IRMO, S.C. — On Monday, the Lexington-Richland 5 school board voted unanimously to arm members of the district's security team. The decision allows three employees, who are not officers but have prior law enforcement experience, to carry a concealed weapon at schools. According to the board, the employees have...
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store. Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol. According to officials,...
wach.com
Cooperative Ministry launch free 'clothing store', supporting families in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC — As the nation continues to tackle inflation increasing the costs of goods and services for many, one local organization is expanding its efforts to lend those in need a helping hand. “A lot of hard work and sweat behind this," explained Diane Lawson, with The Cooperative...
