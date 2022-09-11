ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Lexington County Chronicle

Rabid Animal Discovered in Lexington County, 4th So Far in 2022

Lexington County is pretty much on pace with last year after a raccoon was discovered with rabies, the fourth animal with the disease to be found in the county this year. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the raccoon was submitted for laboratory testing Sept. 8 and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 12. The animal was found in Leesville, near Brodie Road and Brentwood Road.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lexington County, SC
WJBF

Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Why Columbia city leaders want to put a grocery story on wheels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City leaders are looking to bring fresh food to communities in need by creating a mobile food market. "The mobile market pulls up, it has fruits, veggies, maybe some diary, maybe some meat, so that you don't have to go out of your neighborhood to have access to healthy foods," said Columbia Food Policy Committee member Ashley Page.
COLUMBIA, SC
Steve Collins
Jim Rhodes
News19 WLTX

A win for Sandy Run residents after 170-home proposal denied

SANDY RUN, S.C. — A win Monday for some Sandy Run residents hoping to keep their rural community, rural for a little while longer. Nick Stabler, Chief of the Caw Caw Fire Department, has been a resident of Sandy Run for the majority of his entire life. He says he is happy to know that his neighborhood will not change after the Calhoun County Council voted no to a 170-home development right in his backyard.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Two Edgefield men arrested and charged with murder after body found in woods

Two Edgefield County men were arrested and charged with murder after luring a man to his death. William Patrick Edward Barfield, 19, and Devon Raye Brock, 20, both of Edgefield County, were arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm after a body was discovered in a wooded area, according to a Facebook post from the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market

A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Richland Sheriff's department sued over courthouse knife attack

COLUMBIA — A former courthouse employee is suing the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for negligence after a woman was able to get a knife past the metal detector and wander the courthouse for hours before attacking the employee, according to a lawsuit filed Sept. 13. The lawsuit accuses...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
sharkattackonline.com

Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store. Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol. According to officials,...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

