ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile

Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
DADE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Couple Who Vanished Around The Same Time Teen Kiely Rodni Disappeared Are Found Dead

A missing Northern California couple who disappeared around the time that teen Kiely Rodni vanished have been found dead. Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almaza Zavala, 36, were discovered Wednesday dead outside their vehicle, which had crashed down the side of a highway embankment along Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road, according to a joint statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba City Police.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni updates — Autopsy results confirm death of missing teenager after body found in Prosser Reservoir

AN AUTOPSY conducted today on the body found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday confirmed the identity of Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sherriff's Office released a statement on August 23 that read: "Today, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21st. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee.
TRUCKEE, CA
NBC News

A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say

Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Samantha Johnson
TheDailyBeast

Child, 12, Shoots 13-Year-Old at California School

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday after shooting another boy, 13, at a school in California, authorities say. The victim was in a stable condition after the shooting at Madison Park Academy on Monday afternoon, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. “It saddens me to think a kid would bring a gun to school,” Armstrong added. “No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying, ‘Your kid’s been shot.’ It’s the worst call you can get.” It’s not clear if the shooter attended the school where the incident unfolded, according to reports. Armstrong said officers took the shooter into custody “quickly and safely” after the shooting.Read it at NBC News
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Murder#Central California#Violent Crime#Merced#Hayward Police
Oxygen

Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say

Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
SELMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Massachusetts woman kills three relatives in murder-suicide: Authorities

A Massachusetts woman shot and killed three relatives before shooting herself in her car in a grocery store parking lot, according to authorities. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett identified the shooter as 31-year-old Kahosay Sharifi, NBC News reported. The victims were identified as her 66-year-old father, Mohamad Sharifi, 34-year-old brother-in-law Sanjar Halin, and 56-year-old father-in-law, Abdul Halin. Although authorities haven't released a motive, the shootings seemed linked to a Facebook post she made around the same time as the shooting on Tuesday, in which she publicly accused her brother-in-law of abusing her sister and their respective parents of allowing the abuse to happen.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Oxygen

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple

A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy