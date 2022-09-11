Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
3 Cleveland Browns whose stock is down after the Carolina Panthers game
The Cleveland Browns got the win over the Carolina Panthers but it was ugly and holes were obviously exposed. The Cleveland Browns have to worry about their season regardless of who’s under center. The Browns were not a good-looking team in Charlotte today, as they took on the Carolina Panthers in a sloppy, but entertaining affair.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:. Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he...
Julio Jones or Russell Gage: Who Stands to Benefit from Chris Godwin's Hamstring Injury?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a pleasant surprise when star wideout Chris Godwin was recovered enough to play in the team’s Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but it came at a price. Godwin went down with a hamstring injury in the first half, which is going to...
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who in the NFL needs to rebound in Week 2? Looking at you, Packers, Broncos and Jalen Ramsey
It’s a long season, so shaky outings in Week 1 don’t necessarily spell doom
NFL Week 2 Upset Picks (Jets Take Down Browns, Cardinals Bounce Back and More Predictions)
The BetSided team picked up two wins in our Week 1 upset picks, with Iain MacMillan hitting on the New York Giants and Ben Heisler picking the Pittsburgh Steelers. There aren’t as many home underdogs in Week 2 as there was in Week 1, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some teams to pick to win at plus money.
2023 Heisman Trophy Predictions | The Early Reed
We're heading into Week 3 of the college football season, and it's already time to re-evaluate everything we thought we knew about the Heisman race. Reed Wallach and Connor O'Gara break down the best prices and the best names to back for the 2023 Heisman Award. Wallach is putting most...
Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in season opener vs. Raiders
In the opening game of the 2022 regular season, the Chargers took care of business at home against the Raiders. En route to victory, a handful of players helped guide the team along the way. With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s contest, according...
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0