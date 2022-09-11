Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Dennis Rodman was his worst teammate: 'He was a great player, but he made it hard'
Shaquille O'Neal played for six franchises over a 20-year NBA career. That's a lot of teammates. Speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time champion and Hall of Famer revealed which one of those teammates was the worst. "Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman," O'Neal said. "He was a great player,...
Nick Van Exel says he once gave Kobe Bryant tapes of Michael Jordan and never saw them again
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Van Exel indicated that he once lent Kobe Bryant videotapes of the legendary Michael Jordan and never got them back. Van Exel’s comments about his former teammate are part of the Hulu documentary series “Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers.”
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
Yardbarker
Report: Dwyane Wade To Leave TNT Broadcast
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade's tenure at TNT is apparently over. According to a report in the New York Post, Wade and the network have parted ways. Wade had spent the past three seasons in the booth after retiring in 2019. The report stated both parties left on good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shaquille O'Neal names Dennis Rodman as his worst teammate ever as he claims the forward made it tough to 'corral the guys together' and after games 'did not take a shower and be in a club with girls that look like you'
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal played with a lot of teammates during his Hall of Fame career, but he did not hesitate to name who he felt the worst one was. During an episode of his podcast 'The Big Podcast with Shaq', O'Neal was asked who his worst teammate of all time was and he was very quick to answer.
Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘Redeem Team’ Documentary
The trailer features interviews from LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and some 2008 footage of Kobe Bryant.
Hall of Fame Spurs: Will Tony Parker Join Tim Duncan & Manu Ginobli in 2023?
The final player of the Spurs' legendary Big 3 has a good chance of making it into the Hall of Fame next year.
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Recalls Meeting Kobe Bryant For The First Time: "I Knew He Had Greatness In Him Since Day 1"
The Los Angeles Lakers changed the history of their franchise in 1996 by making a certain series of moves that allowed them to form a duo that can be argued as amongst the best ever in the league. The Lakers traded Vlade Divac to Charlotte for the rights to draft Kobe Bryant in the 1996 Draft. That move also allowed the Lakers to have enough cap space to sign Shaquille O'Neal from the Orlando Magic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Once Dismissed LeBron James' Comparison To Michael Jordan: "Kobe Is More Like Michael... LeBron Is Closer To Me."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old by the end of the year and is only getting closer to his inevitable retirement from the NBA. But even at this age, James proved that he is better than most of the players in the league. He had a breathtaking 19th season last year, something that we haven't seen in the history of the NBA.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade A Lock For The Hall Of Fame Next Year
The Miami Heat were represented by retired great Tim Hardaway at this year's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class. Next year, the greatest player in franchise history is expected to be enshrined. Heat legend Dwyane Wade is likely to headline the class of 2023. According to Basketball Reference, his odds of making it are 100 percent. He and former Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki are the only players with that probability.
Shaq calls NBA legend the worst teammate he played with
NBA Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal played alongside many teammates in his 19-year career. Spending time with six different organizations, O’Neal undoubtedly had teammates who got under his skin. His disagreements with Kobe Bryant are legendary, eventually resulting in the Lakers trading O’Neal to the Miami Heat in 2004.
We Need to Talk: Swin Cash Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame
'We Need to Talk' goes behind the scenes as Swin Cash gets inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and celebrates her hard work and legendary talent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kobe Bryant's teammate reveals how 'intense' his Michael Jordan obsession really was
It’s no secret the late Kobe Bryant looked up to Michael Jordan. The two NBA legends shared a bond throughout their careers that carried on until Bryant’s tragic passing. In a new documentary that’s coming out about Bryant, some of his former teammates would even call Bryant’s idolization of Jordan an obsession. He truly wanted to be like Mike.
Lakers News: Jerry West Could See The Greatness In His Fateful '96 Moves
The Hall of Famer knew his 1996 additions were headed for the rafters.
Yardbarker
Three former Bucks coaches were immortalized this weekend at the NBA Hall of Fame
The 2022 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame were (in no particular order) Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, George Karl, Radivoje Korac, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley and Lindsay Whalen. Congratulations the new members and their families. We here at Wisconsin Sports Heroics wanted to give a little extra shine to three members who coached the Milwaukee Bucks during their Hall of Fame careers.
Kevin Durant Was Spotted At A College Football Game On Saturday
On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was at the Alabama-Texas football game in Austin, Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Vince Carter Is A First-Ballot Hall Of Famer: "8x All-Star, 2x All-NBA, Rookie Of The Year... And The Best Dunker Of All-Time"
Vince Carter is one of the greatest, if not the greatest dunker to ever step foot on an NBA court. Carter dazzled basketball fans in a manner that few had done before and he remains one of the more iconic players in the modern NBA. No one will ever forget the 2000 Dunk Contest where he performed a 360 windmill dunk, and he also delivered one of the most iconic moments in the history of the game at the Olympics in 2000 when he jumped over 7’2" Frederic Weis for a monstrous throwdown.
Comments / 0