Explosive device found in southeast Kansas town
A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area.
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Joplin man sentenced for a series of thefts
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in a high-speed chase and a series of Joplin thefts, from a senior living center, an apartment complex, and a hotel, gets a suspended sentence. He’s Adam Gustafson of Joplin. Police arrested Gustafson in January after a safe stolen from a hotel was...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
Child discovers deceased juvenile and adult male in Delaware County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say investigations are underway after two bodies were discovered by a child walking in a rural area.
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Two bodies found in Delaware County result of single-vehicle crash, highway patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two bodies found in Delaware County Tuesday evening are believed to be the result of a single-vehicle car crash. The bodies were discovered near 395 Road and OK Highway 28, just east of Disney Tuesday night. OHP says they believe...
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
2 dead in Delaware County crash identified
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 9/14/2022 12 P.M.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) identified two people killed in a car crash in Delaware County, about 10 miles north of Eucha. OHP said 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter, of Frederick, and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox, of Oklahoma City, were both pronounced dead at...
Sheriff's Office Find Multiple Drugs During Traffic Stop
An Independence man is arrested on numerous drug charges. Tuesday evening at around 8:44pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota passenger. The vehicle was displaying a Kansas tag that belonged to another vehicle. The driver was identified as Adam Trollope and the passenger as Ashley Barrager. Deputies located a loaded handgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl during their investigation. Trollope and Barrager were both placed in custody.
2 bodies found in Delaware County result of car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening, after a suspected car crash. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28, east of Disney. OHP said their traffic...
Update: Inmate in Custody
CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County. Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.
Quapaw stays perfect with blowout over Northeast
QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Northeast 41-12 Friday night to get to 3-0 on the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
Webb City Police seek woman, family says now missing a month
UPDATE: “09/14/2022 at 2:45p Marissa has been located safe in Joplin by Joplin PD” — Webb City Police ### WEBB CITY, Mo. — The WCPD release details Tuesday evening regarding a missing person from the area. Marissa Nicole Sharp, 27, was last seen on August 13th, 2022, in Webb City, MO. “She is likely in the Joplin, MO, area and...
Craig County Sheriff's Office locate missing inmate
Dallas Wayne Logan has been located and returned to the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
