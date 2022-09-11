ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SFGate

Tesla, TikTok and taquitos: On the beach at the world's first wealth festival

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — Opening night at the Future Proof wealth festival kicked off with an edict from one of the hosts: "Tomorrow, we rage. Tonight, we drink." The following morning saw women in expensive sports bras and spandex making their way through the breakfast buffet line. Sunblock stations were set up next to seafoam-green beachfront tents promoting asset management services. An early-morning meditation was canceled when the instructor didn't show up — perhaps having taken the host's exhortation too much to heart? The roar of motorcycles cruising along Pacific Coast Highway was omnipresent, punctuated now and then by the screeching of seagulls or a drone overhead.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles County to settle lawsuit over homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders announced Monday a lawsuit settlement agreement that commits hundreds of millions of dollars to expand outreach and supportive services for homeless residents, marking the potential end of two years of litigation over the crisis of people living on the streets. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Monday at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles police: 4 high school students overdose, 1 dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenage girl died of an apparent overdose at a Los Angeles high school and police on Wednesday were investigating three other possible fentanyl overdoses in the area, authorities said. Officers were called to Bernstein High School in Hollywood around 9 p.m. Tuesday after a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
