NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO