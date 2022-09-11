NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

Related
WATCH: Nick Saban Gets Locked Out of His Own Press Conference
Even Nick Saban has bad days. It wasn’t the best weekend for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as they needed to rally to take down Texas 20-19. So the coach surely had plenty to talk about. But on Monday, he was accidentally locked out of his own press conference. Check out the video from Monday’s press conference below.
Alabama Football: Learning from the Texas game
At midweek Alabama Football has its attention focused on moving forward and improving. With the next foe being an overmatched ULM team, it is natural for fans to still be talking about the Texas game. In Austin, offensive weaknesses were apparent. There are many directions for fans to point fingers....
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: No more No. 1 for the Crimson Tide, and it's too early for that to be a bad thing
When Nick Saban, his coaching staff and his players wake up on Monday morning to begin preparations for Louisiana-Monroe, they won’t be the No. 1 team in the country anymore. And that might not be the worst thing in the world. Alabama stubbed its toe about a million times...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas made its own breaks against No. 1 Alabama
After holding a lead with less than two minutes on the clock, the Texas Longhorns had a shot to knock off the No. 1 team in the country but couldn’t come up with a stop against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said after the game...
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
Pregnant Alabama Woman Vanished On The Day Her Baby Was Due
29-year-old Shelia Diane Hughes was about to give birth to a baby boy, and she was excited. She planned to name the baby after his father, Renard Simmons. "She was saying that when she had the baby, she would stay with me for a few weeks and then find a place," her sister Debra Hughes told AL.COM. "She was going to name him Junior."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samford turns away Episcopalians, Presbyterians from event due to LGBTQ views, activist says
A campus minister at Samford University turned away Presbyterian Church (USA) and Episcopal Church college chaplains that asked to be included in a recent campus ministry fair because the two denominations have stances supporting same-sex marriage, according to the founder of SAFE Samford, an LGBTQ rights group. Brit Blalock, who...
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
The Daily South
The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall
When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May
The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
WTOK-TV
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
Man shot, robbed in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
11-year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns passing of British monarch
HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
533
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0