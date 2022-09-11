The Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General announced Tuesday that it would investigate the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis. "Given the magnitude of the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, it is critical that the EPA OIG act with a sense of urgency to understand what has happened in that community," Inspector General Sean O’Donnell said in a statement. "I have directed a multi-disciplinary team of oversight professionals to look into Jackson’s drinking water system. We have begun the process of conducting interviews and collecting data related to the oversight of the water system and administration of the state’s water revolving funds. That information will provide a basis for decisions about additional work to follow."

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO