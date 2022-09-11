Tennessee Vols Move Up in Polls After OT Thriller

Tennessee survived a thrilling overtime game against Pitt to move to 2-0 on the season. The Vols have now moved up in the polls following the road win.

After being Unranked in the Coach’s poll, Tennesee has moved up to No.16.

However, the AP Poll, where the Vols were ranked 24th coming into the weekend, now has them at No.15 The full poll can be viewed here.

For our whole staff, man, this is a program win,” Josh Heupel said following the win. “It takes everybody, from me to our full-time coaches down to the equipment staff and everybody that’s here on this trip, man. It’s a program win. Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams.”

Tennessee will take on Akron at home on Saturday at 7 pm ET.

