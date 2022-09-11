TTUHSC El Paso impacts health education across the globe

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – What started as a handshake in the hallway has become a global partnership impacting faculty, students and even patients in El Paso and across the globe.

In 2019, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso leaders Irene Sarosiek, M.D., AGAF, FACG, CCRP, director of GI Motility Neurostimulation Research, and Vice President for Outreach and Community Engagement Jose Manuel de la Rosa, M.D., M.Sc., started an impromptu discussion about global collaboration and ended the conversation with a handshake and an agreement to partner with the Polish Medical University of Bialystok (UMB), Dr. Sarosiek’s alma mater.

“I knew we were doing an excellent job with international collaboration at TTUHSC El Paso, and I wanted to see that collaboration extend to Poland. This global exposure of our university is crucial. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our students and faculty, and we can share our resources and cutting-edge research with others.” Irene Sarosiek, M.D., AGAF, FACG, CCRP, director of GI Motility Neurostimulation Research

Partnering with the Polish university is just one example of TTUHSC El Paso’s global outreach. In 2017, the university partnered with the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh and Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine to advance medical training and education in Vietnam. This year, Sanja Kupesic, M.D., Ph.D., associate academic dean for Faculty Development, began developing the Collaborative International Faculty Development Program with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Rijeka in Croatia.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.