Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents.

On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to the Palace of Holyroodhouse as it completes it journey from Balmoral Credit: PA:Press Association

Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?

Royal fans and mourners in the US will certainly be able to watch Her Majesty's funeral live on US television.

NBC News will broadcast the funeral on both its network and its streaming service: NBC News Now.

Other media outlets including CNN, ABC and Fox News will also be airing the funeral.

When is The Queen's funeral?

The queen’s funeral is expected to take place 10 days after her death.

The state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Westminster Abbey in London.

The news was officially confirmed by The Royal Family via Twitter:

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September," the account announced.

"Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects."

How long will the mourning period last?

The Queen's death triggered a period of national mourning.

The UK will officially mourn Her Majesty for at least two weeks at King Charles’ wish.

According to documents seen by Politico, the day of her death is known as “D-Day”, and the 10 days following encompass all of the preparations for the Queen’s funeral.

Prince William and Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Credit: Alamy Live News

The period of mourning will be observed from Friday, September 9 until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

It is understood that during the mourning period, Charles will embark on a tour of the UK - visiting Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

CELEBRITIES
