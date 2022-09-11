Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
1 killed in early-morning Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m. officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim. Officers located the victim in their vehicle, in the roadway. The victim was transported...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies alerted to shots heard behind High Hills Elementary School
SUMTER CO., SC (WOLO) — Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots heard early this morning near High Hills Elementary school. Authorities were alerted to the noise by the Sumter School District after two or three shots were heard near the school, which is located behind Shaw Air Force Base.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store. Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol. According to officials,...
wpde.com
Neighbors in Pee Dee community say they're living in fear due to recent shootings
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Recent shootings on "H" Street in the Alphabet Hill community just outside of Hartsville has some residents on edge. Deputies responded to a shooting Monday night in the community where two homes were struck with bullets. Officers said luckily no one was hurt in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car chase ended in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say the afternoon started with a stole vehicle call in the Baxter area of Fort Mill. The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 25-year-old...
WMBF
Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has created a task force to investigate the recent uptick in crimes in the Alphabet Hill community. On Tuesday, deputies were called to H Street, just outside of Hartsville, where two homes were hit by bullets. The sheriff’s...
Driver of stolen car rams patrol cars; shot by police in Rock Hill, sheriff says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver who used a stolen car as a weapon to ram patrol cars was shot by an officer Tuesday afternoon, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. Deputies responded to a call about a stolen car in the Baxter Village community of Fort Mill at about 4:30 p.m., Tolson said.
wpde.com
Woman charged in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist wants jury trial: Records
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The lawyer for a woman charged in a crash last month on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were struck and killed by a car, wants a jury trial and preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
wach.com
Chapin man sentenced; stole thousands of dollars from his mother in nursing home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Chapin man will be in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his mother who was a nursing home resident, the SC Attorney General's Office said. 50-year-old David Crider, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison and an additional...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
WIS-TV
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd. Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.
Sheriff: Columbia teen shoots into home, ends up shooting his hand
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen they say shot into a home -- but wound up shooting himself. Officers say the incident happened Monday, September 12 on Sutters Mill Road which is just off Clemson Road near Interstate 20. According to deputies, around 1 a.m....
wach.com
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia PD investigate deadly accident
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is on the scene of a deadly accident. According to CPD a male pedestrian was hit by an oncoming car while walking along Broad River Road at Omarest Drive around 9PM Monday night. Traffic Safety officers are currently investigating the fatality.
wach.com
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
abccolumbia.com
More teens charged in football game fight
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say two more teens have been arrested following a fight that abruptly ended the Spring Valley, Ridge View football game Friday night. Investigators say the students, both 14, are students at Spring Valley High School. Both were...
The Post and Courier
Richland Sheriff's department sued over courthouse knife attack
COLUMBIA — A former courthouse employee is suing the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for negligence after a woman was able to get a knife past the metal detector and wander the courthouse for hours before attacking the employee, according to a lawsuit filed Sept. 13. The lawsuit accuses...
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
Comments / 0