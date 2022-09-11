ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

WMBF

1 killed in early-morning Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m. officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim. Officers located the victim in their vehicle, in the roadway. The victim was transported...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies alerted to shots heard behind High Hills Elementary School

SUMTER CO., SC (WOLO) — Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots heard early this morning near High Hills Elementary school. Authorities were alerted to the noise by the Sumter School District after two or three shots were heard near the school, which is located behind Shaw Air Force Base.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store. Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol. According to officials,...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd. Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia PD investigate deadly accident

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is on the scene of a deadly accident. According to CPD a male pedestrian was hit by an oncoming car while walking along Broad River Road at Omarest Drive around 9PM Monday night. Traffic Safety officers are currently investigating the fatality.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

More teens charged in football game fight

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say two more teens have been arrested following a fight that abruptly ended the Spring Valley, Ridge View football game Friday night. Investigators say the students, both 14, are students at Spring Valley High School. Both were...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Richland Sheriff's department sued over courthouse knife attack

COLUMBIA — A former courthouse employee is suing the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for negligence after a woman was able to get a knife past the metal detector and wander the courthouse for hours before attacking the employee, according to a lawsuit filed Sept. 13. The lawsuit accuses...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

