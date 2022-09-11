Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
Related
Ohio State football vs. Toledo: Prediction and Odds for Week 3 College Football
We are already in Week 3 of the college football season and the Ohio State football team has started 2-0. They now prepare to play the only in-state opponent they will face this season in Toledo. It will also be the second home night game they have played already. This...
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Ryan Day holding Ohio State football back in one key area
The Ohio State football team is 2-0 to start the season, as everyone expected them to be. They were heavily favored in both the games they’ve played so far and likely will be the rest of the season as well. Yet, there are still things they can improve on.
Eleven Warriors
Fast-rising 2024 Four-star Ohio Defensive End Brian Robinson Says Getting an Offer from Ohio State Would Be "Surreal"
Four-star 2024 Ohio defensive end Brian Robinson had a handful of choices to choose from when reflecting on the highlight of his visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the home opener against Notre Dame. He could have picked the atmosphere itself, experiencing his hometown Buckeyes winning their season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kurelic: More from the huge Sept. 3 recruiting weekend; looking to add to 2023 class; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West - Cincinnati (Ohio) Oak Hills...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers 2025 shooting guard from Indiana
While most of the weekend focus came on Saturday as the Buckeyes took care of business on the gridiron, it was the basketball program who made most of the headlines on the recruiting trail in recent days. Ohio State had their eyes set on a prospect from Indiana and gave him the invitation to claim a spot in Columbus. Plus, a Cincinnati prospect briefly talks his visit to the Buckeye campus last weekend.
America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0