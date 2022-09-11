ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State offers 2025 shooting guard from Indiana

While most of the weekend focus came on Saturday as the Buckeyes took care of business on the gridiron, it was the basketball program who made most of the headlines on the recruiting trail in recent days. Ohio State had their eyes set on a prospect from Indiana and gave him the invitation to claim a spot in Columbus. Plus, a Cincinnati prospect briefly talks his visit to the Buckeye campus last weekend.
NBC4 Columbus

America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
