Patriot Day ceremonies in Berea, Brook Park honor lives lost during terrorist attacks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
Related
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
After the 16th Street Baptist Church was bombed, Wales Window rose above the hate: Raquel Santiago
EUCLID, Ohio -- Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, I’ve been reminded of the words of William Faulkner, the American writer, who wrote in “Requiem for a Nun” that, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
Cuyahoga County Council commits $40 million to renovate Global Center: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The concept was untested: Persuade dozens of established healthcare companies to build showrooms for their hospital beds, MRI machines and ventilators. Cuyahoga County built the country’s first medical mart, but the companies...
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Heights mayor violated Orthodox Jewish resident’s rights by barring at-home prayer group, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A University Heights man accused the city and mayor in a federal lawsuit of retaliating against him over prayer groups he planned to hold at his home to adhere to his Orthodox Jewish faith. Daniel Grand accused Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan of unconstitutional policies, as well...
cleveland19.com
Community rallies to help family of victims of fatal fire in Geauga County
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County officials confirmed 9-year-old Chloe Sharp and her mother, Katie Heiden were killed in a fire at their home last week. Chloe’s father and brother made out alive, but are now grieving the huge loss left behind. Roger Hunker said he knew Katie...
Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s dog attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood on Friday. Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.
Ward 1 Berea councilman survives recall attempt
BEREA, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Board of Elections unofficial results indicate Berea Ward 1 Councilman Leon Dozier has retained his seat after an unsuccessful recall attempt. The Sept. 13 recall election vote count was 126 in favor of Dozier’s continuing to hold office, 93 against. It was the...
Officials ID man whose body washed up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parma Police Department mourns death of Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter
The Parma Police Department announced that Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter has passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on his way to work, according to a Facebook post.
Does a Republican exist who stands a chance against Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sen. Sherrod Brown said Tuesday he plans to run for reelection in 2024, when his third term ends. We’re talking about the difficulty of unseating the 69-year-old Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
15-year-old boy charged in threat against Kent high school, police chief says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 15-year-old boy is accused of making a threat involving Theodore Roosevelt High School, Kent police Chief Nicholas Shearer said. The boy was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of inducing panic, intimidation and retaliation in the incident that happened Monday at the school on North Mantua Street, near River Bend Boulevard, Shearer said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakewood City Schools welcome Romanian educator delegation visiting Northeast Ohio
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The war in Ukraine finds educators around the globe preparing for an influx of refugee students in their districts. With that in mind, Lakewood City Schools last month was one of many Northeast Ohio districts to host a delegation of Romanian educators participating in a visit to the U.S. through the Congressional Office for International Leadership in collaboration with the U.S. State Department.
Gordon exit, Bibb response: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out Cleveland ‘Back to School Supplies’ lists needed to include duct/duck tape along with Elmers glue, pencils, notebooks and folders. Specifically ‘Lame Duck’ tape, as that’s what Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will be for the year after announcing Monday he will resign, exiting at the end of this school year after serving 15 years in the CMSD administration, the last 11 as CEO, the fist four as Chief Academic Officer.
North Royalton hires BZA member to design city’s new senior center
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio --The city has hired a member of its Board of Zoning Appeals to design its new senior center. Frank Castrovillari, who works under the name FMC Architects, will earn a maximum of $50,000 for the project, which will involve renovating part of the former Royal View Elementary School on Ridge Road into a senior center.
Reviewing bus safety regulations can save lives: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio – School is back in session in Brooklyn, Independence, Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills, which means there are more young people walking, riding bikes and getting on and off school buses in all five cities. Although drivers should be aware of the laws regarding school bus...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0