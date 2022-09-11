ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KDRV

Fire officials: Mountain Fire holding within containment lines

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials say the Mountain Fire is holding within current containment lines. The fire is now 13,436 acres with a containment level of 70%. Officials expect to have the fire fully contained by September 19. Its burning 9 miles southwest of the community of Gazelle in Siskiyou County.
KTVL

Several evacuation zones lifted for Rum Creek fire, now 80% contained

A sprinkling rain on Sunday and Monday has helped to cool the Rum Creek fire, preventing its spread and increasing containment to 80%. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuation warnings for several zones. Firefighters are largely engaged in patrolling the fire's perimeter, putting out hot spots and collecting...
KDRV

Van Meter Fire increases in containment, new command team taking over

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Fire crews are working hard on the Van Meter Fire, and they’ve been able to increase containment by 26 percent since last night. The fire did grow a few acres since yesterday, and the total size is now 2,648 acres. But, firefighters have been able to keep a good pace with containment, bringing the total to 86%.
KDRV

Containment size increasing on Rum Creek fire in Josephine County

Josephine County - With fire danger still at extreme, the completed work on the Rum Creek fire makes it unlikely to grow, as containment is at 75%. For a fire to be contained it needs to be lined. This is where the fire has been surrounded by a barrier, either by a dozer or manmade to stop the spread of the fire.
actionnewsnow.com

All evacuations have been lifted for deadly Mill Fire

WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have been lifted, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said on Monday. Fire crews will remain in the area for several days or weeks. People returning are asked to be cautious of hazards and to check...
KDRV

Restoration efforts have begun on the Rum Creek Fire

Josephine County - With the Rum Creek Fire rising to 80% containment and no increase in size, fire crews have started the repair process on forest restoration and suppression efforts. Right now, fire crews are focusing on taking out hot spots and forest repair. Rum Creek Fire Public Information Officer...
actionnewsnow.com

Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County, 12,635 acres, 60% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 9:43 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says that the Mountain Fire spot fire has burned in the Macks Gulch drainage overnight. Fire activity was active with wind gusts over 30 mph and dry conditions led to uphill runs and short range spotting in heavy brush and timber.
norsenotes.com

Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California

Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
krcrtv.com

Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire

GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
kqennewsradio.com

Conditions improve on Rum Creek Fire

Light rain overnight helped fire fighting efforts on the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Grants Pass. Officials say the fire is now 75% contained and most of the fire’s edges have been cooled at least 200 to 300 feet into the burn. An infrared flight on Sunday night showed no acreage gain for the blaze, which stands at 21,347 acres.
KTVL

Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire Update

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Despite challenging weather conditions on the Van Meter Fire today, there was limited fire growth across the fire. An infrared flight is planned for tonight to gather updated acreage information. In the northern area of the fire along South Poe Valley Road,firefighters focused on patrolling near homes monitoring for smoke and strengthening existing firelines. This area of the fire is in mop-up, with special attention to the need for felling snags and trees which pose an overhead hazard to firefighters.
