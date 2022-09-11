Goose Creek Police climb Stone Mountain as tribute to September 11

STONE MOUNTAIN, G.A. (WCBD) – Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department traveled to Georgia to take part in the annual 911 Climb at Stone Mountain on Sunday.

Chief LJ Roscoe among several Goose Creek police officers spent Sunday morning hiking Stone Mountain in memory of the tragic September 11, 2001 attacks.

The annual 911 Climb at Stone Mountain invites law enforcement across the Southeast to climb the mountain in full gear to honor the fallen.

Photo courtesy of Chief LJ Roscoe with the Goose Creek Police Department.

According to the Atlanta Fire Report, the event saw roughly over 100 public safety personnel for the climb Sunday morning.

The following law enforcement agencies took part in the climb:

Fayetteville Fire

Fayetteville Police

Fayette County Fire

Fulton County Police Special OPS

Henry County Fire

Union City Fire

Spalding County Fire

Greene County Fire

Barrow County Fire

Jones County Fire

DeKalb County Fire

Sumter County Fire

Goose Creek Police

