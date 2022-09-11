ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, IL

Herald & Review

Springfield cancels check from Quincy 3-1

Springfield handed Quincy a tough 3-1 loss in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday

DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Arts in Central Park this weekend in Decatur

DECATUR — Arts in Central Park, Decatur's annual arts festival, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown's Central Park. A VIP preview party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Admission...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: School board has lost its way

There have been times that I thought about going to the school board meetings, but I decided to stay home. I was very active going to the meetings when the two high schools were about to be renovated. What is the so different from then and now of the school...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police have announced they issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur firefighters respond to house fire

DECATUR — Improperly discarded smoking materials are blamed for a fire Monday afternoon in Decatur. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were called to 859 S. Belmont at 3:23 p.m. They arrived to find a home with smoke coming from the eaves and front door. Upon...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Would-be robber uses pencil as a weapon, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A would-be robber attempted to get away with cash from a register using a pencil as a weapon, police said. According to a court affidavit, the store's video surveillance showed the suspect entering the business in the 1300 block of North Water Street on Sunday and going directly behind the cash register. He approached the store clerk while holding a sharpened pencil.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur police arrest man for attempted murder

DECATUR — Decatur police officers responded to a domestic violence situation on Monday that resulted in a woman being stabbed, officials said. According to Sgt. Steven Carroll, police were called at approximately 1 p.m. Monday to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St. "Decatur patrol officers responded...
DECATUR, IL

