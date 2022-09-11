Read full article on original website
Mason City Illini Central refuses to yield in shutout of Mt. Pulaski 6-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Mt. Pulaski on the scoreboard because Mason City Illini Central wouldn't allow it in a 6-0 shutout at Mt. Pulaski High on September 13 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in...
Springfield cancels check from Quincy 3-1
Springfield handed Quincy a tough 3-1 loss in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday
DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 33 min ago.
Arts in Central Park this weekend in Decatur
DECATUR — Arts in Central Park, Decatur's annual arts festival, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown's Central Park. A VIP preview party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Admission...
LETTER: School board has lost its way
There have been times that I thought about going to the school board meetings, but I decided to stay home. I was very active going to the meetings when the two high schools were about to be renovated. What is the so different from then and now of the school...
State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign
DECATUR — The Illinois State Police have announced they issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
Decatur firefighters respond to house fire
DECATUR — Improperly discarded smoking materials are blamed for a fire Monday afternoon in Decatur. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were called to 859 S. Belmont at 3:23 p.m. They arrived to find a home with smoke coming from the eaves and front door. Upon...
Would-be robber uses pencil as a weapon, Decatur police say
DECATUR — A would-be robber attempted to get away with cash from a register using a pencil as a weapon, police said. According to a court affidavit, the store's video surveillance showed the suspect entering the business in the 1300 block of North Water Street on Sunday and going directly behind the cash register. He approached the store clerk while holding a sharpened pencil.
Decatur police arrest man for attempted murder
DECATUR — Decatur police officers responded to a domestic violence situation on Monday that resulted in a woman being stabbed, officials said. According to Sgt. Steven Carroll, police were called at approximately 1 p.m. Monday to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St. "Decatur patrol officers responded...
Stabbing of woman came days after domestic battery arrest, Decatur police said
DECATUR — Decatur police say a man stabbed a woman repeatedly, just days after he had posted bond following his arrest on a preliminary charge of domestic battery against the same woman. Manolito D. Conner Sr., 54, was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection...
