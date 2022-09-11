There is a very specific feeling that your body gets a few days after you work out for the first time in a long time. Right after the workout you feel great! Nothing can get in your way until about 24 hours after said workout and then you start to feel the soreness start to sneak in. For the last two years you've been sleeping in and eating buckets of cereal, but now after firing up the old bag of bones you have come to the realization that you've overdone it.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO