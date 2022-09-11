ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kslsports.com

BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium

PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
BYU Football Victory Over Baylor Drew Huge Late-Night TV Ratings

PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference has to be excited about the tv ratings from the BYU football win over Baylor. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Top 25 clash between the two future Big 12 foes delivered an audience of 2.4 million viewers. That was ESPN’s largest...
BYU Football Receives Commitment From Heralded OT Ethan Thomason

PROVO, Utah – The latest boost to the BYU football recruiting class comes courtesy of Ethan Thomason. Thomason, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle from Fort Collins, Colorado, was a top priority in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class efforts. On Wednesday morning, during NBC affiliate 9News in Denver’s morning news broadcast, Thomason announced his commitment to the Cougs.
kslsports.com

BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon

PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon

PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
kslsports.com

Jaren Hall Described Viral Hug With BYU Kicker Jake Oldroyd

PROVO, Utah – When people look back years from now at BYU’s win over Baylor, a defining moment will probably be the embrace between QB Jaren Hall and kicker Jake Oldroyd. When Baylor QB Baylor Shapen threw his 4th & Goal pass well beyond the endzone, giving BYU the massive 26-20 victory, Hall immediately hugged an emotional Oldroyd.
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s favorite thing about his job is watching his players grow. He talked about the best and worst parts of coaching with KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen. Tuiaki started to love football when his family moved to the United...
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU

SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
247Sports

BYU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: The Best and Weirdest of Week 2 vs Baylor

There is a very specific feeling that your body gets a few days after you work out for the first time in a long time. Right after the workout you feel great! Nothing can get in your way until about 24 hours after said workout and then you start to feel the soreness start to sneak in. For the last two years you've been sleeping in and eating buckets of cereal, but now after firing up the old bag of bones you have come to the realization that you've overdone it.
Hans Olsen’s Video Review: BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down the BYU Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the upset win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
WCC Conference Responds To BYU Racism Investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – The WCC Conference released a statement regarding BYU’s investigation into an alleged racial incident at a volleyball match between the Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils. “The West Coast Conference has reviewed the facts and information provided by BYU regarding its volleyball match against...
kslsports.com

BYU Football Brings Back ‘Royal Sitake’ Uniform For Oregon Game

PROVO, Utah – The uniform unveil for BYU football takes on a greater significance this week. That’s because BYU will be facing the team that made uniform unveiling a thing in the first place in college football. No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene, Oregon, to face the No....
