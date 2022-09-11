ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

theScore

A Tyrese Maxey star turn could be the Sixers' salvation

With the 2022-23 campaign approaching, we're diving deep into some of the players we're most interested to watch. First up, a rising star in a pressure-packed environment. Given the limited resources available to them, the Philadelphia 76ers had a pretty tidy offseason. They retained James Harden on a short-term deal that came in well below the annual value of the 2022-23 player option Harden declined. That allowed them to use the full mid-level exception to sign P.J. Tucker. They also flipped the No. 23 pick in the draft for sticky-handed point-of-attack stopper De'Anthony Melton and used the bi-annual exception to sign 3-and-D wing Danuel House, deepening and fortifying the roster around reigning scoring champion and two-time MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
NBC Sports

Eight things the Eagles' defense has to fix

When you let a team pick up 50 yards on its second play of the season, put together five touchdown drives of at least 70 yards for the first time in at least 20 years, convert 88 percent of its 2nd-half third downs and rush for 180 yards and three touchdowns, something is wrong.
NBC Sports

Eagles put Barnett on IR, sign former 4th-rounder to replace him

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed veteran defensive end Derek Barnett (ACL tear) on Injured Reserve and already brought in his replacement. Replacing Barnett on the roster will be edge rusher Janarius Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings’ practice squad. Robinson (6-5, 260) was a fourth-round pick...
