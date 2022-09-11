With the 2022-23 campaign approaching, we're diving deep into some of the players we're most interested to watch. First up, a rising star in a pressure-packed environment. Given the limited resources available to them, the Philadelphia 76ers had a pretty tidy offseason. They retained James Harden on a short-term deal that came in well below the annual value of the 2022-23 player option Harden declined. That allowed them to use the full mid-level exception to sign P.J. Tucker. They also flipped the No. 23 pick in the draft for sticky-handed point-of-attack stopper De'Anthony Melton and used the bi-annual exception to sign 3-and-D wing Danuel House, deepening and fortifying the roster around reigning scoring champion and two-time MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO