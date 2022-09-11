ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

osidenews.com

From Oceanside to the open road: Kimmi Bitter’s musical journey

Northern Pine Brewery beer named for performer’s van. If you long for a fresh take on dreamy tunes reminiscent of the 1960s and ’70s, and female vocals that pull on the heartstrings, you don’t need Doc Brown’s time traveling Delorean. Instead, look to Oceanside’s Kimmi Bitter.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Kids Free San Diego is Back This October!

This October, kids and their families can enjoy awesome autumn weather and San Diego Kids Free fun with deals from our partners below on attractions, meals and more!. LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT – Get a FREE child ticket with paid adult hopper ticket. AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® families ages 2-12, plus enjoy your choice of SEA LIFE® Aquarium or LEGOLAND Water Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego

Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
CORONADO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Panda Express Celebrates Grand Opening in Spring Valley

PANDA EXPRESS CELEBRATES OPENING OF ITS NEWEST RESTAURANT. Family-owned and operated restaurant is offering special gifts for the first lucky 88 guests on grand opening day, September 13. ROSEMEAD, California (September 8, 2022) – Panda Express®, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., is celebrating the grand opening of...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
kusi.com

New show “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas” now featuring on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday Sept. 12 KUSI featured the premiere launch of “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas”, a new show now airing in 97% of the country. iCrime is an investigative series now airing on KUSI five days a week, which features crimes across the country captured on smart phone cameras by ordinary people.
SAN DIEGO, CA
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Helps to Ease Record-Breaking Temperature in California

As the city suffered from a record-breaking heatwave heat, Tropical Kay helped to ease the temperature and water the drought. Records showed Californians felt the hottest heatwave as state authorities scrambled for immediate power supply solutions. AccuWeather said the rains from Tropical Storm Kay could amount to nearly a year's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast

In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
SAN DIEGO, CA

