Read full article on original website
Related
Former Club Tijuana Xolos soccer player charged with smuggling attempt
A former player for soccer team Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles was arrested and charged this week for allegedly trying to smuggle two women across the border at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.
osidenews.com
From Oceanside to the open road: Kimmi Bitter’s musical journey
Northern Pine Brewery beer named for performer’s van. If you long for a fresh take on dreamy tunes reminiscent of the 1960s and ’70s, and female vocals that pull on the heartstrings, you don’t need Doc Brown’s time traveling Delorean. Instead, look to Oceanside’s Kimmi Bitter.
kcrw.com
Tortilla Tournament week 1 update: Inevitable favorites, inevitable upsets
Every year, the first round of our #TortillaTournament follows the same basic script: Almost all the higher seeds win, but there’s always a couple of newcomers that stage unexpected upsets, and lay the groundwork for unexpected runs. That’s exactly what’s happening so far, changed up only by the inclusion...
San Diego spot makes ‘best new restaurants’ list by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands flood to Waterfront Park for Boots In The Park
The Boots In The Park country festival took place Saturday at Waterfront Park and brought crowds out to enjoy.
thevistapress.com
Kids Free San Diego is Back This October!
This October, kids and their families can enjoy awesome autumn weather and San Diego Kids Free fun with deals from our partners below on attractions, meals and more!. LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT – Get a FREE child ticket with paid adult hopper ticket. AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® families ages 2-12, plus enjoy your choice of SEA LIFE® Aquarium or LEGOLAND Water Park.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego
Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
Vista football coach put on leave pending players' misconduct investigation
The Vista Unified School District Superintendent provided more information Tuesday on allegations of misconduct involving members of the football team at Vista High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach
Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
Port of San Diego prepares for biggest cruise season since 2010
The Port of San Diego is set to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010, with all sailing at or near full capacity and a 45% increase over last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
kusi.com
Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
sandiegomagazine.com
Panda Express Celebrates Grand Opening in Spring Valley
PANDA EXPRESS CELEBRATES OPENING OF ITS NEWEST RESTAURANT. Family-owned and operated restaurant is offering special gifts for the first lucky 88 guests on grand opening day, September 13. ROSEMEAD, California (September 8, 2022) – Panda Express®, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., is celebrating the grand opening of...
Battery at Vista High School under investigation
Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista Station are investigating a physical altercation at Vista High School, authorities said.
kusi.com
New show “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas” now featuring on KUSI
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday Sept. 12 KUSI featured the premiere launch of “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas”, a new show now airing in 97% of the country. iCrime is an investigative series now airing on KUSI five days a week, which features crimes across the country captured on smart phone cameras by ordinary people.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Helps to Ease Record-Breaking Temperature in California
As the city suffered from a record-breaking heatwave heat, Tropical Kay helped to ease the temperature and water the drought. Records showed Californians felt the hottest heatwave as state authorities scrambled for immediate power supply solutions. AccuWeather said the rains from Tropical Storm Kay could amount to nearly a year's...
WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast
In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
Comments / 2