AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10

By RALPH D. RUSSO
 3 days ago
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Banks, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year.

Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford.

But it wasn't so much about what the Bulldogs did this week as much as what they did last week, combined with the Crimson Tide needing a late field goal to escape at Texas on Saturday.

Georgia, which opened the season by beating Oregon 49-3, received 53 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. No. 2 Alabama received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one first-place vote.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places, but the rest of the top 10 was shuffled.

Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. Southern California jumped three places to No. 7, its best ranking since September 2017.

The rest of the top 10 are new arrivals: No. 8 Oklahoma State moved up three spots. No. 9 Kentucky jumped 11 places for its best ranking since it reached No. 8 in October 2007. And No. 10 Arkansas was up six.

After being upset at home by Sun Belt schools, Texas A&M dropped from No. 6 to No. 24 and Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8.

The Aggies were beaten by Appalachian State and the Fighting Irish fell to 0-2 after losing to Marshall.

It was the fifth time in the last 10 seasons and first time since 2020 that two top-10 teams lost at home to unranked teams in the same week.

Notre Dame is unranked for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017, snapping a streak of 80 straight poll appearances, which was fourth in the country behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia among active runs.

POLL POINTS

No. 1 winning and dropping, as Alabama did, is a common occurrence. Since the AP college football poll started in 1936, it has happened 91 times.

The last time it happened was 2019, when twice during the season the top spot flipped twice while teams remained unbeaten.

IN

— No. 21 Texas was rewarded for its effort against Alabama by moving into the ranking for the first time since Oct. 10.

The Longhorns are believed to be the first team to lose and still enter the AP Top 25 since Missouri did it in 1997. That came after the famous Flea Kicker game against Nebraska.

— No. 22 Penn State appeared in the ranking for the first time since dropping out in the middle of last November during a late-season slide.

— No. 25 Oregon is back after putting up 70 points on Eastern Washington.

OUT

Wisconsin's 17-14 home loss to Washington State knocked the Badgers out of the ranking for the first time this season.

— Houston dropped out after losing in overtime at Texas Tech, the Cougars' second straight OT game to open the season.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 2, 9, 10, 15, 18, 20, 24).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 13, 16, 19, 23).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 3, 4, 11, 22).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 6, 8, 17, 21).

Pac-12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 14, 25).

Independents — 1 (No. 12).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon. Second straight ranked Power Five opponent for the Cougars.

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M. Aggies' loss cost College Station a chance to host ESPN's “College GameDay,” but it's still a matchup of ranked teams.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 6

Kevin Jones
2d ago

UGA shouldn't had to reclaim anything, they should have been number 1 from the jump say go. but like always the polls ranking experts always places Alabama at number one ( even if they lose15-22 seniors)

Reply
3
