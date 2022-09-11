Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
The Verge
There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages
If you update your iPhone to iOS 16 this week, you’re going to want to spend a few minutes tweaking your settings. You definitely want to turn on haptic feedback for the keyboard, you might want the battery percentage back in your status bar, and it’s a good idea to spend some time playing around with your Focus modes.
This Chic Chunky Sweater On Amazon Has Over 5,000 Perfect Reviews — & It's On Sale For $23
The official start of fall is right around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to get your wardrobe ready for the (thankfully!) much cooler days ahead. If a cute new sweater is at the top of your to-buy list, Amazon is the perfect place to shop. Not only can you find a wide variety options to keep you comfy and cozy all season long, you can find some super chic options for budget-friendly prices. In fact, we even found a shopper-loved sweater that’s on sale for an extra 40% off! The Asvivid Chunky Turtleneck Sweater on Amazon is a...
9to5Mac
Duplicate iPhone photos: How to delete with the built-in iOS 16 tool
IOS 16 comes with lots of love for Apple’s Photos app and one of the useful new additions is a built-in duplicate finder. Here’s how it works to use the new feature to delete duplicate iPhone photos a few at a time or in large batches. Along with...
9to5Mac
How to change the clock font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
TechCrunch
All the nifty iOS 16 features you want to know about
One of the most debated iOS 16 features that appeared in one of the betas: the battery indicator. You can bring back a percentage indicator from Settings > Battery. Or, if you hate the feature, you can turn it off from there as well. While there’s no official name for...
CNET
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
CNET
iOS 16's Photo Editing Tool for iPhone Makes Erasing Objects Feel Like Magic
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 software for all compatible iPhones was officially released to the public today, five days after the company launched its new iPhone 14 line. Along with the many cool new features included in today iOS 16's release comes one of the easiest ways to edit photos that I've ever seen.
3 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned On For A Longer-Lasting Battery
It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
CNET
iOS 16: You Can Finally View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced Sept. 12 as the official release date of iOS 16 during its "Far Out" event. The latest software update will bring several cool new features to the iPhone, including the ability to view and share passwords for any Wi-Fi network you've ever connected to.
Apple Insider
Battery percentage won't show on all iPhones running iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Although Apple brought back the option for a battery percentage icon iniOS 16, it has now confirmed that several iPhones will not be able to display it.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro wait times already stretch into October
If you procrastinated on ordering one of the new iPhone 14 Pro models, there’s a good chance you’re looking at a lengthy wait for it to be delivered. But Apple still has plenty of stock of the “standard” 6.1-inch iPhone 14 ready for delivery on launch day. The same is true for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.
itechpost.com
iOS 16 Will Not Have the iCloud Shared Photo Library at Launch
Apple will be releasing the iOS 16 this coming September 12. However, it seems that users would have to wait "later this year" for the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature to arrive. According to Apple Insider, Apple just made an announcement that the iCloud Share Photo Library feature will not...
Food & Wine
Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off
Whether it's a rich and smooth cold brew, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing cocktail — cold beverages hit differently with a hefty serving of ice. And if you're tired of waiting hours for water to freeze in those little cube molds (or of last-minute trips to the store for an extra bag of ice), it's time to invest in a quality countertop ice machine that will save you time, effort, and a headache.
IGN
iOS 16 Release Date, Features And Other Details
All the iPhone users have been waiting for this day as they can finally change the appearance of their beloved smartphones as iOS 16 is ready roll out. Of course the appearance does not change externally, but internally the users are going to feel that they are using a brand new smartphone. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro was just showcased at the Apple event and the users instantly fell in love with new features and user interface that was showcased during the event.
9to5Mac
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
IOS 16, which was released today for everyone, comes with a range of new wallpapers. However, Apple has also introduced some new wallpapers that are exclusive to the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. But, if you want to get these new wallpapers without having to buy a new device, you can download them right here.
ZDNet
New Apple Watch Ultra bands work with other Apple Watch models, too
Apple just unveiled the Watch Ultra which features the largest battery ever on an Apple Watch and enhanced features for marathoners, divers, and other extreme outdoor athletes. But what seemingly stood out just as much as the actual watch were the thoughtfully-designed and seemingly comfortable watch bands. So, let's say...
