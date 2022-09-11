Guess who’s the higher ranked team in next weekend’s Miami at Texas A&M game — by a lot

The Miami Hurricanes are still rising.

The Hurricanes (2-0), who defeated Southern Miss 30-7 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, were helped Sunday in the major rankings by several other top-25 teams that lost.

The Canes, who previously were ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 16 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, rose two spots to No. 13 in the AP poll and three spots to No. 13 in the coaches poll.

Texas A&M, Miami’s next opponent in College Station at 9 p.m. (Eastern time) Saturday, plummeted 18 spots from No. 6 to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and 16 spots to No. 22 among the coaches after losing at home to Appalachian State. The App State Mountaineers were tied with Cincinnati in the AP Top 25 as the second/third teams receiving votes, with 80.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0), who barely got by Texas 20-19 Saturday, dropped one spot to No. 2, as defending national champion Georgia jumped one spot to No. 1. Alabama remained at No. 1 among the coaches.

The Florida Gators, who lost 26-16 Saturday night to No. 20 Kentucky, dropped six spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll and two spots to No. 21 in the coaches poll.

The full AP top 10: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Southern Cal, No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas.

No. 11 to 25: No. 11 Michigan State, No. 12 BYU, No. 13 Miami, No. 14 Utah (the first of the teams with a loss), No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 North Carolina State, No. 17 Baylor, No. 18 Florida, No. 19 Wake Forest, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Texas, No. 22 Penn State, No. 23 Pitt, No. 24 Texas A&M, No. 25 Oregon.

The Canes’ highest ranked opponent this regular season at this point is No. 5 Clemson. Miami also faces No. 23 Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium in the regular-season finale Nov. 26.