College Station, TX

Guess who’s the higher ranked team in next weekend’s Miami at Texas A&M game — by a lot

By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0FpG_0hr8QsBm00

The Miami Hurricanes are still rising.

The Hurricanes (2-0), who defeated Southern Miss 30-7 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, were helped Sunday in the major rankings by several other top-25 teams that lost.

The Canes, who previously were ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 16 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, rose two spots to No. 13 in the AP poll and three spots to No. 13 in the coaches poll.

Texas A&M, Miami’s next opponent in College Station at 9 p.m. (Eastern time) Saturday, plummeted 18 spots from No. 6 to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and 16 spots to No. 22 among the coaches after losing at home to Appalachian State. The App State Mountaineers were tied with Cincinnati in the AP Top 25 as the second/third teams receiving votes, with 80.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0), who barely got by Texas 20-19 Saturday, dropped one spot to No. 2, as defending national champion Georgia jumped one spot to No. 1. Alabama remained at No. 1 among the coaches.

The Florida Gators, who lost 26-16 Saturday night to No. 20 Kentucky, dropped six spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll and two spots to No. 21 in the coaches poll.

The full AP top 10: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Southern Cal, No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas.

No. 11 to 25: No. 11 Michigan State, No. 12 BYU, No. 13 Miami, No. 14 Utah (the first of the teams with a loss), No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 North Carolina State, No. 17 Baylor, No. 18 Florida, No. 19 Wake Forest, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Texas, No. 22 Penn State, No. 23 Pitt, No. 24 Texas A&M, No. 25 Oregon.

The Canes’ highest ranked opponent this regular season at this point is No. 5 Clemson. Miami also faces No. 23 Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium in the regular-season finale Nov. 26.

KBTX.com

Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Narcity USA

A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman

On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Popculture

'The Bachelorette' Alum Arrested for DUI, Found With 'Impaired' 18-Year-Old Student

A Bachelorette star is in trouble with the law. Early Saturday morning, College Station police arrested singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor in Texas. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and was detained at the Brazos County Detention Center, reported KWTX. According to online jail records, Taylor, 36, was released later that day on bonds totaling $6,000.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station’s Drought Emergency Declaration Will Expire Without Renewal, While The City Council Approves A 30th Extension Of Its Pandemic Declaration

This Friday will be the last day of the city of College Station’s drought emergency declaration. A city spokesman says the declaration will come to an end without a renewal. That is not the case for College Station’s pandemic emergency declaration. The council extended the original order for the 30th time at their last meeting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Marriott acquiring LaSalle Hotel as tribute property

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A historic Downtown Bryan hotel will be getting a facelift along with a new owner. The LaSalle Hotel is being acquired by Marriott as a Tribute Portfolio hotel. This is a line of hotels that are independent, boutique-style hotels that connect visitors to its history. Once the purchase is complete, Marriott will be contributing $6 million for renovations, while the City of Bryan has agreed to contribute $1 million for the project.
BRYAN, TX
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

