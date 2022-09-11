ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 83

Kathy Norris
2d ago

I say bidens speech was bs but the maga movement is not. I am a chatty person by nature and I am hearing that the republicans need to take over to try and get our country back on track, the maga threat is from the dems. The dems are afraid of trump.

Reply
17
Atlantean
2d ago

What about the build back better slogan? It's no different than MAGA!!! STOP WITH THE DAMN NITPICKING!!! VOTE RED ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

Reply(9)
33
Drew Jive
2d ago

I ignore polls without the demographics to reveal the results, as polls can be easily masqueraded for ideological reasons and purposes. - - - Cause once demographics are revealed those that announce the results can and oftentimes are called out under scrutiny for their proof and have to backtrack their results claims.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Americans#Election State#Republicans#Gop#Reuters
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy