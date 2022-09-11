Read full article on original website
Kathy Norris
2d ago
I say bidens speech was bs but the maga movement is not. I am a chatty person by nature and I am hearing that the republicans need to take over to try and get our country back on track, the maga threat is from the dems. The dems are afraid of trump.
Reply
17
Atlantean
2d ago
What about the build back better slogan? It's no different than MAGA!!! STOP WITH THE DAMN NITPICKING!!! VOTE RED ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
Reply(9)
33
Drew Jive
2d ago
I ignore polls without the demographics to reveal the results, as polls can be easily masqueraded for ideological reasons and purposes. - - - Cause once demographics are revealed those that announce the results can and oftentimes are called out under scrutiny for their proof and have to backtrack their results claims.
Reply
11
Related
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest. What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want...
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 Republican members of Congress have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold accountable President Joe Biden for what they say is his “illegal $300 billion student loan giveaway.”. Initially, the cost estimate was $300 billion. However, since then, the Committee for...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
Governor Abbott could make a run for U.S. PresidentScreenshot from Twitter. As Donald Trump is working through some legal issues from his time as President of the United States, this could open the door for another Republican to enter the race. Texas Governor Greg Abbott could be on the 2024 ballot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
Fox Host Says With Straight Face That Trump Never Attacked a ‘Whole Group of People’
Taking aim at President Joe Biden for recently describing the “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism,” Fox Business guest host Sean Duffy claimed on Tuesday that while former President Donald Trump “used harsh language” he “never went after a whole group of people.” Yes, you read that right.
AOL Corp
Poll finds that most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction
A poll this month of 1,000 registered voters found that only 21 percent believe America is moving in the right direction. The majority of voters in a new poll believe that President Joe Biden and his administration are leading the United States in the wrong direction, and some think it will only get worse.
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Candidates in Arizona: Polls
Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters have embraced Trump's 2020 election claims, but recent polling suggests that strategy isn't paying off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Comments / 83