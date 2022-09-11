ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Los Angeles Times Owner Eyeing Bid to Buy Angels

The owner of the most circulated metropolitan daily newspaper in America is reportedly considering a bid to buy the Los Angeles Angels in a deal that could fetch at least $2.5 billion. Los Angeles Times owner and biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is weighing whether to buy the Angels after...
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 474 plate appearnces this season, Yastrzemski has a .210 batting average with a .682...
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup

Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
Sheriffs Protect Chase Field Pool After Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West division for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons, and accomplished the feat at Chase Field like they did in 2013. That year the Dodgers won the NL West behind a remarkable 42-8 stretch after falling to 8.5 games back of first place. Players started celebrating in the clubhouse but several of them sprinted out to the Chase Field pool. Their splashing around not only caused waves at the time, but upset the Diamondbacks organization.
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs In NL West Clincher Against Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts’ Sliding Catch

Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy provided run support for Clayton Kershaw as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The division title is the Dodgers’ ninth in the past 10 seasons, and the 2022 team is the fastest in Los Angeles franchise history to clinch.
