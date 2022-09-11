Read full article on original website
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Dodgers News: Former Jays Star Trying to Complete Comeback with LA
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar has been recovering from shoulder surgery
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
Anthony Varvaro updates – Tributes pour in for former MLB star and Port Authority officer who died in head-on car crash
TRIBUTES are pouring in for Anthony Varvaro, former Red Sox and Atlanta Braves star who gave up his baseball career to become a Port Authority police officer. The former MLB player tragically died after his car was hit by a wrong-way driver. Varvaro was reportedly on his way to a...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Breaks Dodgers Franchise Record For Most Home Runs From Leadoff Spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially secured a playoff berth and moved to within one game of clinching the National League West title with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Mookie Betts joined the franchise record book. With a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning, Betts blasted a three-run home...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Trea Turner As Jordan Belfort, Tony Gonsolin & Alex Vesia As Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy & More
With the Los Angeles Dodgers making their last flight of the regular season outside of California, the team returned their tradition of players, coaches and staff members dressing up for the occasion. The dress up day has historically been reserved for rookies, but in 2019 the Dodgers expanded it to...
Los Angeles Times Owner Eyeing Bid to Buy Angels
The owner of the most circulated metropolitan daily newspaper in America is reportedly considering a bid to buy the Los Angeles Angels in a deal that could fetch at least $2.5 billion. Los Angeles Times owner and biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is weighing whether to buy the Angels after...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Still Dealing With ‘Soreness’ Leading Into Bullpen Session
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers recently saw the return of Clayton Kershaw, their starting rotation remains without Tony Gonsolin, who was placed on the 15-day injured list at the end of August due to a right forearm strain. Gonsolin underwent an MRI that didn’t reveal a more serious injury and...
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers Clinching 2022 NL West Title ‘Pretty Special’
Clayton Kershaw improved to 4-0 when starting a game in which the Los Angeles Dodgers could clinch the National League West as he led a strong pitching effort to shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. After the Dodgers gathered around the mound for a team photo while dressed...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 474 plate appearnces this season, Yastrzemski has a .210 batting average with a .682...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title As Fastest Team In LA Franchise History To Win Division
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2022 National League West title, marking the ninth time in the past 10 years they have won the division. They accomplished the feat one night after securing a spot in the MLB postseason. In wrapping up the NL West on Tuesday night in the...
MLB World Reacts To Former Pitcher's Heartbreaking Death
A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial. The...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup
Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
dodgerblue.com
Sheriffs Protect Chase Field Pool After Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West division for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons, and accomplished the feat at Chase Field like they did in 2013. That year the Dodgers won the NL West behind a remarkable 42-8 stretch after falling to 8.5 games back of first place. Players started celebrating in the clubhouse but several of them sprinted out to the Chase Field pool. Their splashing around not only caused waves at the time, but upset the Diamondbacks organization.
Dodgers Celebrity Fan Stirs Padres Pot with MLB Controversy
The Dodgers have a lot of celebrity fans, and actor Rob Lowe is literally one of the biggest names among them. A member of the famed “Brat Pack” of the 1980s, Lowe grew up and went on to star in movies and television shows, including The West Wing and Parks & Recreation.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs In NL West Clincher Against Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts’ Sliding Catch
Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy provided run support for Clayton Kershaw as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The division title is the Dodgers’ ninth in the past 10 seasons, and the 2022 team is the fastest in Los Angeles franchise history to clinch.
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
