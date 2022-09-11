ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 8

Ok_bye
3d ago

I’m sure they’re going to claim he committed suicide like the other 13 inmates that have been found dead this year at Oklahoma County. Apparently murder is fine in Oklahoma.

Reply
4
Lenora Parton
3d ago

Wow, that isn't surprising at all considering the deaths this year in this facility. What is going on there, or not!!?

Reply
3
Related
News On 6

SW OKC Child In Critical Condition Following Attempted Murder-Suicide

Oklahoma City police revealed new details Tuesday in an attempted murder and suicide at a home on the southwest side of the city. Police said a child under the age of 12 was sent to Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City Monday in critical condition. Investigators said the child was shot in the head, and her younger sister ran for help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Illinois inmate dies at OKC Federal Transfer Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, 54-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC Oklahoma City facility around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Responding staff immediately secured the area, began...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocdc#Osbi
News On 6

Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting; 1 Dead

A fight between co-workers at an Oklahoma City fast food restaurant ended in a deadly shooting Monday night. Oklahoma City police said two employees at an Arby’s, located in the 13400 block of North MacArthur Avenue, were fighting when one employee shot the other. Investigators said a 16-year-old suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
News On 6

Law Enforcement Searching For Business Thief After String Of Break Ins

Law enforcement is looking for the people responsible for a string of business break-ins in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties. A restaurant manager in Shawnee said the monetary loss was something no business could afford. “This is a small business and I know it is hard for them to make their...
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6

Police Investigate Shooting In Southwest OKC

Police said one person was injured in a drive by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The victim was shot in the arm just before 7:30 p.m. while walking down the 2300 block of S Central Ave, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead In Home

Oklahoma City police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside a home near SW 59th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Police said they responded to the home Monday evening after a female went to a nearby store for help. “When officers arrived at the grocery store,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Making Threat To Schools

After a threat on social media led to additional security at Norman Public Schools, Norman Police located and arrested the individual responsible. Norman Police said in a tweet the suspect was not a student of Norman schools, nor were the threats directed at Norman schools. The Norman Schools superintendent said...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy