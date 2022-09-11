Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Foundation to Host 19th Annual Golf Tournament on September 15
BOSTON -The Boston Bruins Foundation will host the 19th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 15 at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Members of the current Boston Bruins roster, alumni, management, and coaching staff will take part in the event, with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. Select members of the Bruins organization will be available for interviews beginning as early as 10 a.m.
Inquirer and Mirror
Photo Gallery: Nantucket Disc Golf Open
(Sept. 12, 2022) The Nantucket Disc Golf Club hosted the 2022 Nantucket Disc Golf Open last weekend at the disc golf course off Lovers Lane. The annual event drew some of the best pro disc golfers in the country vying for more than $10,000 in prize money Saturday, and a full field of amateurs that sold out in less than five minutes Sunday.
Inquirer and Mirror
Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute
(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
matadornetwork.com
A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Inquirer and Mirror
Jay Wertheimer, 90
Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Turnto10.com
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
GoLocalProv
Ryan J. Sionni of Cranston Dies at 33
Ryan J. Sionni, 33, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Paul Sionni (Judy) of Cranston and Dawn Sionni (Richard Falcone) of Scituate. He was the loving brother of Eric Sionni of West Greenwich. Ryan was the cherished uncle...
Torrential rain causes flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Torrential rainfall caused flooding in parts of southeastern Massachusetts as storms packing downpours and lightning rolled through on Tuesday. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bristol County, warning residents of up to two inches of rain in a one-hour span. That warning expired shortly after 12 p.m.
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
GoLocalProv
Ashley A. Donnelly of Cumberland Dies at 27
Ashley A. Donnelly, 27, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Lori Donnelly of Cumberland and the late Bradford H. Violet. Ashley was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. She attended St. Mary Bay View Academy. She was a 2013 graduate...
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
capecod.com
Box truck overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
Inquirer and Mirror
Powerboat runs aground on east jetty Monday night
(Sept. 13, 2022) No one was injured when an 18-foot center console powerboat ran aground on the east jetty around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two people were on board, and were safely taken off by a crew from Coast Guard Station Brant Point, BM1 Charlie Smith said. The boat was inbound...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Inquirer and Mirror
Effort to recall Bridges put on hold
(Sept. 13, 2022) The effort by a group of citizens to recall Select Board chair Jason Bridges is now on hold, according to a statement provided by the friends and family of firefighters who initiated the recall move. Despite obtaining the required number of signatures to move on to the next phase of the recall process, they said they now feel the recall of one official won’t solve the bigger issues facing town government.
theweektoday.com
Reservation Road gate to stay open, bikers travel at own risk
MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Select Board has denied a request by the Reservation Golf Club to close a gate that would restrict access to the Reservation Road bike path entrance, citing concerns for public safety. At a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the board of the Reservation Golf Club...
capecoddaily.com
Man injured using saw in Harwich
HARWICH – A man was injured while using a saw in Harwich around 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off Queen Anne Road and Oak Street. The victim reportedly suffered facial trauma after being struck by a piece of wood being cut. MedFlight could not respond due to weather so the […] The post Man injured using saw in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
