Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.

COAL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO