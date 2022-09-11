Read full article on original website
Man assaults woman on college campus and steals her car
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord. Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser...
Suspect in Bloomsburg shooting released on bail
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg was taken into custody and released on the same day. The Bloomsburg Police Department put a warrant out for the arrest of Kenneth Bruce Meeker III after he allegedly shot a man in the leg outside the […]
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township
Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.
Woman accused of vandalizing car by pouring oil inside
RUSH TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she vandalized a car multiple ways including pouring oil inside it. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday troopers were called to an incident. Through an investigation it was found that a 26-year-old woman damaged a man’s car by […]
$4,660 worth of items stolen from church, PSP
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say approximately $4,660 worth of electronics were stolen from a church in Northumberland County. According to state troopers, a burglary took place at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church on Schwaben Creek Road between September 12 at 9:30 p.m and September 13 at 4:00 p.m. Investigators say a customized […]
Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
Woman, unborn child die after 2-vehicle crash in Allentown, coroner says
A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child have died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Sara M. Baskerville, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a news release. An autopsy was done Friday and Baskerville died from blunt force injuries received in the crash, Buglio said. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said.
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Harrisburg, but his death is still under investigation
A 39-year-old man died in a Wednesday shooting outside a vacant uptown Harrisburg home, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office identified Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, as the victim in the early-afternoon shooting on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. An autopsy was performed Thursday, spokesman Brett Hambright said.
Mother charged after allegedly interrupting her son’s detainment
Shamokin, Pa. — A woman ignored warnings from police officers and allegedly interfered as they attempted to detain her son with an active warrant. Louann Becker was taken into custody by members of the Shamokin Police Department after the verbal warnings had no impact, police said. The 56-year-old Becker stepped between officers and her son, Craig Becker, near the 200 block of Shamokin Street after they discovered he had an active warrant. ...
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Montour County
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has part of Interstate 80 in Montour County closed. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 — between the Danville and Buckhorn exits — due to a multi-vehicle crash.
7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz
Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
Man found shot to death outside vacant Harrisburg home
Harrisburg police are investigating the shooting death of a man found outside a vacant home early Wednesday afternoon. Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said they do not consider the death a homicide and they are not looking for any suspects after the discovery in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in the Uptown neighborhood.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
