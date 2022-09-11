Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
Police identify man killed in high speed rollover on I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was speeding on Interstate 10 and passing other vehicles was killed when his SUV collided with a trailer being towed by another car. Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, near I-10 and Geronimo. Police say […]
Two Vinton men arrested in drive-by shooting stemming from previous dispute
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men have been arrested after they allegedly did a drive-by shooting in West El Paso. Julian Rodolfo Arce, 24, and David Eduardo Irigoyen, 26, both of Vinton, Texas, were arrested and charged with a handful of crimes after they allegedly drove by a house in west El Paso and […]
Woman killed in NE El Paso crash after driver fails to yield right of way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old woman was killed when another driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into her in Northeast El Paso Monday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Stan Roberts. Police say 23-year-old Bianca Nicole Center, of Edinburg, Texas, was driving […]
cbs4local.com
Man killed in crash along I-10 near Airway identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 29-year-old man was identified as the driver killed in two-vehicle crash over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, El Paso police investigators determined Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was speeding in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 10 west. Police stated Gallegos sped past...
29-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday morning. Officials stated that Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was traveling on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Machete assault leads to SWAT standoff, arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man allegedly attacked a motorist who was driving down an Upper Valley street with a machete, leading to a SWAT standoff. On Friday, September 9, El Paso Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez after he had barricaded himself in his home along the 5900 block of Sixta for several hours. […]
El Paso man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Walmart, assaulting an officer and evading arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department who was working while off duty at Walmart in Northeast was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 9, police report. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, of El Paso was arrested and charged with robbery and several counts related to resisting and evading arrest. The […]
KVIA
3-vehicle crash on I-10 West leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas - On Sept. 11 just before 1:30 a.m. two semis and an suv collided along I-10 west and milemarker 25. A late model Chevy Suburban driven by Francisco Martin Gallegos was speeding and passing other vehicles. There were two passengers in the Surburban. According to Special Traffic Investigators.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
Another departure at DA’s office may delay 5-year-old murder trial
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The trial against one of five defendants accused of brutally murdering Fort Bliss soldier Tyler Croke back in 2017 hit another snag Tuesday when Assistant District Attorney Rene Flores announced in court he’d submitted his resignation and would be leaving the DA’s office at the end of next week. 26-year-old […]
WATCH: East El Paso palm tree bursts into flames after lightning strike
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Incredible video shared with KTSM showed a palm tree catch on fire after it was struck by lightning Monday night in East El Paso. The video shared by Rulis Martinez shows the tree go up in flames in a neighborhood on the 2400-block of Lake Victoria around 8:00 p.m. According […]
KVIA
Police investigate a homicide after finding one man dead inside a car in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide in East El Paso after finding one person dead in a car, according to El Paso Police officials. Authorities responded to a vehicle on the roadway at I-10 East just before Loop 375 on ramp North. Police said they...
Las Cruces home damaged due to water heater fire
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Firefighters put out a fire at a home along the 4600 block of Triumph Court this weekend. Saturday morning, firefighters arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. to find smoke throughout the house and spreading through the air conditioning vents. Crews on the scene were able to locate […]
UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
1-10 opens after fatal rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this morning, El Paso Police responded to a crash located on 1-10 east and west at Geronimo. Both sides of the interstate were entirely shut down this morning after a rollover crash occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m. One fatality was confirmed. The identity of the individual is unknown. All […]
ladailypost.com
FBI Looks For Las Cruces Armed Robbery Suspect
The FBI is looking for Joshua Lopez, 25, wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed shoplifting incident July 27, 2022 at a Las Cruces home improvement store. At the time, Lopez, and an accomplice who is in custody, allegedly attempted to depart the store, located at 3200 N. Main St., with an air conditioning unit without paying for it.
cbs4local.com
Crash on I-10 west near Schuster, closes all lanes
El Paso police responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Schuster on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m., according to El Paso police. Drivers were being diverted off of I-10 at the Schuster exit. No injuries were reported, according to El Paso police.
AG: Driver of semi that killed 10 was under the influence of psychotropic drugs
The driver of speeding semi that overturned on top of roadside food stands in Villa Ahumada, Mexico, has been charged with 10 counts of homicide, injuries and property damage.
cbs4local.com
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
