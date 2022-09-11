The FBI is looking for Joshua Lopez, 25, wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed shoplifting incident July 27, 2022 at a Las Cruces home improvement store. At the time, Lopez, and an accomplice who is in custody, allegedly attempted to depart the store, located at 3200 N. Main St., with an air conditioning unit without paying for it.

