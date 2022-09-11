Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho students invited to apply for the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State Department of Education, in partnership with NASA Aerospace Scholars, is offering Idaho 11th graders the chance to explore a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aerospace careers. “This program truly gives kids a springboard to their futures,” Superintendent of Public...
kidnewsradio.com
2022-2023 Be Outside, Idaho! grant cycle now open
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Be Outside, Idaho announced the opening of the 2022-2023 grant cycle. Interested applicants should visit beoutsideidaho.gov for program information and application details. This year, Be Outside, Idaho is collaborating with Idaho STEM Action Center to provide additional funding and encourage applicants to align their programs...
kidnewsradio.com
WDE releases 2022 assessment results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Results for the fourth administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) are now available online. For the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT), results indicate areas of growth in proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content area.
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 458 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the performance of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are...
kidnewsradio.com
Town Hall to discuss new law lowing prescription drug cost
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – AARP Idaho is hosting a telephone town hall Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to noon (MT), with Glen Fewkes, AARP Director of Health Care Access and Affordability. Fewkes is an expert on health care policy and will provide insight on how this new law...
kidnewsradio.com
Nation’s first security-focused, 5G wireless test range opens in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Researchers in Idaho have opened the nation’s first open-air, 5G wireless test range focused exclusively on security testing, training and technology development. Located across the U.S. Department of Energy’s 890-square mile Idaho National Laboratory Site, the range is outfitted with state-of-the-art commercial cellular...
kidnewsradio.com
Midday rain break before PM storms – mid 70’s
Morning showers through eastern counties and western Wyoming. Mild temps today with morning temps in the 50’s and headed to the mid 70’s. Rain ends mid morning for those getting a splash and dash car wash and the more storminess into tonight for the viewing area. Cloudy to start then sunshine into the day. I’ll be your sunshine no matter what! jeff.roper@localnews8.com let us know where you are watching and what you have going on in your community. Stay off your phone in the roundabouts. Might be slick, hoback. (that’s a town/areum) like Bone, but unique, too.
