Wausau School Board ok’s new charter school
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Board of Education approved a new charter school on Monday night. The vote was unanimous. It would be called the Wausau Environmental Charter School. Most of the instruction would take place outdoors, with a heavy emphasis on the existing school forest. Parents and...
Lincoln County 4H program in jeopardy
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Lincoln County, facing a $1.2-million budget defacit, is looking to make budget cuts. They’re considering a $200,000 reduction for UW-Extension. Extension officials say that cut would cost the county its 4H youth programs. 4H is administered by UW-Extension. County Chair Don Friske said conversations...
9-11 Remembered in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There were many remembrances across Wisconsin on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. At Willow Springs Gardens State leaders Jerry Petrowski and Pat Snyder explained where and how they learned about the attacks happening on the east coast. “I can still remember I...
More school bus route cancellations
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau School District has only been in session for a couple of weeks, and they’ve had to cancel at least one bus route nearly every day since. Now the bus driver shortage shortage has gotten worse. Bob Tess with the Wausau School District...
Lynch Sentenced for Stealing Thousands From Her Employer
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A former employee of a Rib Mountain business will serve jail time and pay restitution for stealing from the company to pay her own bills. Shelby Lynch will serve a four-month sentence in the Marathon County Jail after entering a no contest plea to one count of forgery.
Man Who Fired Gun at Girlfriend Pleads Not Guilty
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Wausau man who allegedly fired a gun at his girlfriend and then tried to drive off with their child has entered a not guilty plea. Pao Vang, 32, appeared in Marathon County Court on Wednesday. He remains in the county jail, unable to post...
Pointer Coach Inducted Into Wisconsin Hockey HOF
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. -(UWSP-WSAU) — UW-Stevens Point head women’s hockey coach Ann Ninnemann was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Ninnemann became just the third woman to be inducted. Ninnemann will be behind the UWSP women’s hockey bench for the 17th season this year....
