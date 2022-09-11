ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

North Dakota State coming to Tucson looking for another FBS conquest

There are FCS teams, and then there’s North Dakota State. The Bison, Arizona’s opponent on Saturday night, are the gold standard of the Football Championship Subdivision, where since moving up from Division II in 2004 they’ve been the dominant program. They’ve won nine of the last 11 FCS titles, including last season, and sit No. 1 in the latest FCS poll after a pair of blowout victories to run their win streak to 10.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Pac-12 opener at Cal

After back-to-back night games, Arizona will begin Pac-12 play in the sunshine. The Wildcats’ Sept. 24 conference opener at Cal is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks. Arizona is 1-1 after defeating San Diego State and losing to Mississippi State. The UA...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sabino’s Cameron Hackworth earned an Ed Doherty Nomination Medallion

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) announced the recipients of the Week 4 Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallions on Tuesday. Five players were recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022: Matt Brimhall (Sr. DB, Snowflake); Navi Bruzon (Jr. QB, Liberty); Cameron Hackworth (Jr. QB/DB, Sabino); Dylan Lee (Jr. RB, Williams Field) and Mack Molander (Sr. QB, Eastmark).
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Cienega volleyball can’t overcome struggles against Casteel

QUEEN CREEK — It was a long ride back to Vail on Monday night for the Cienega Bobcats girls volleyball team after falling on the road to the Casteel Colts 3-0. Plagued with errors, Cienega struggled to string together enough big plays for a momentum shift to make a difference in the game, but the Bobcats still kept fighting until the end.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson

Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
BISBEE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson looking for ways to pass stricter gun laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson, like many cities, has a gun problem and what to do about it is very limited because of state preemption laws. Those laws say the city cannot adopt a gun law, or any law, that is more restrictive or conflicts with state law. Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday

PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks

Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Distractify

'Street Outlaws' Star Lizzy Musi Gets Into Another Crash — Is She OK?

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is about to skid into its fifth season, and we could not be more excited about our kings and queens returning to make life less (and more) of a drag. The upcoming season promises to be even more high-octane than usual with new drivers, 15 events, souped-up cars, and a $900,000 prize. But of course, ya gotta make it safely to the finish line to win.
TUCSON, AZ

