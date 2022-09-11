Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Can Arizona football make a bowl game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
azdesertswarm.com
North Dakota State coming to Tucson looking for another FBS conquest
There are FCS teams, and then there’s North Dakota State. The Bison, Arizona’s opponent on Saturday night, are the gold standard of the Football Championship Subdivision, where since moving up from Division II in 2004 they’ve been the dominant program. They’ve won nine of the last 11 FCS titles, including last season, and sit No. 1 in the latest FCS poll after a pair of blowout victories to run their win streak to 10.
Eastern Progress
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Pac-12 opener at Cal
After back-to-back night games, Arizona will begin Pac-12 play in the sunshine. The Wildcats’ Sept. 24 conference opener at Cal is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks. Arizona is 1-1 after defeating San Diego State and losing to Mississippi State. The UA...
allsportstucson.com
Sabino’s Cameron Hackworth earned an Ed Doherty Nomination Medallion
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) announced the recipients of the Week 4 Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallions on Tuesday. Five players were recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022: Matt Brimhall (Sr. DB, Snowflake); Navi Bruzon (Jr. QB, Liberty); Cameron Hackworth (Jr. QB/DB, Sabino); Dylan Lee (Jr. RB, Williams Field) and Mack Molander (Sr. QB, Eastmark).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
allsportstucson.com
Cienega volleyball can’t overcome struggles against Casteel
QUEEN CREEK — It was a long ride back to Vail on Monday night for the Cienega Bobcats girls volleyball team after falling on the road to the Casteel Colts 3-0. Plagued with errors, Cienega struggled to string together enough big plays for a momentum shift to make a difference in the game, but the Bobcats still kept fighting until the end.
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land.
KOLD-TV
State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
RELATED PEOPLE
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Focus for storms Tuesday shifts mainly east of Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the remnants of Kay move through Arizona a chance for rain lingers Tuesday afternoon and evening. We dry out Wednesday onward, with plentiful sunshine and westerly flow allowing highs to reach the triple digits again by the end of the workweek. TUESDAY: 30%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
KOLD-TV
Tucson looking for ways to pass stricter gun laws
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson, like many cities, has a gun problem and what to do about it is very limited because of state preemption laws. Those laws say the city cannot adopt a gun law, or any law, that is more restrictive or conflicts with state law. Tucson...
12news.com
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks
Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25-Year-Old Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday. The crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
KOLD-TV
Opening statements delivered, witnesses called in Christopher Clements’ trial for death of Maribel Gonzales
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Opening statements were delivered and three witnesses took the stand during the first trial of Christopher Clements on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing Isabel Celis in 2012 and Maribel Gonzales in 2014. Isabel was 6 years...
'Street Outlaws' Star Lizzy Musi Gets Into Another Crash — Is She OK?
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is about to skid into its fifth season, and we could not be more excited about our kings and queens returning to make life less (and more) of a drag. The upcoming season promises to be even more high-octane than usual with new drivers, 15 events, souped-up cars, and a $900,000 prize. But of course, ya gotta make it safely to the finish line to win.
Comments / 1