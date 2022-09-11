Coaches Poll Top 25: USC moves up to No. 8 in latest college football rankings
USC football is on the move.
The Trojans, coming off a 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday, jumped to No. 8 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll released on Sunday morning. The Trojans were ranked No. 12 in last week's poll.
The other Pac-12 teams ranked are Utah at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 24.
Here is the latest coaches poll:
Week 2 Coaches Poll
Sept. 11, 2022
- Alabama (39)
- Georgia (25)
- Ohio State (1)
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Miami
- BYU
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Texas
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Pittsburgh
Others receiving votes : Florida State (85); Cincinnati (80); Appalachian State (50); Air Force (48); Kansas State (46); Wisconsin (43); Marshall (40); Notre Dame (35); Mississippi State (31); Washington State (29); Houston (25); Texas Tech (24); Oregon State (24); Minnesota (23); Texas Christian (18); Auburn (16); North Carolina (10); Syracuse (7); Washington (6); UCLA (4); Iowa State (4).
