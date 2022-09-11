ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaches Poll Top 25: USC moves up to No. 8 in latest college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff
 3 days ago

USC football is on the move.

The Trojans, coming off a 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday, jumped to No. 8 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll released on Sunday morning. The Trojans were ranked No. 12 in last week's poll.

The other Pac-12 teams ranked are Utah at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 24.

Here is the latest coaches poll:

Week 2 Coaches Poll

Sept. 11, 2022

  1. Alabama (39)
  2. Georgia (25)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. USC
  9. Michigan State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arkansas
  12. NC State
  13. Miami
  14. BYU
  15. Utah
  16. Tennessee
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Baylor
  20. Texas
  21. Florida
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Penn State
  24. Oregon
  25. Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes : Florida State (85); Cincinnati (80); Appalachian State (50); Air Force (48); Kansas State (46); Wisconsin (43); Marshall (40); Notre Dame (35); Mississippi State (31); Washington State (29); Houston (25); Texas Tech (24); Oregon State (24); Minnesota (23); Texas Christian (18); Auburn (16); North Carolina (10); Syracuse (7); Washington (6); UCLA (4); Iowa State (4).

Comments / 3

 

