Dartmouth, MA

New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location

People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
Tiverton Police Launch Martial Arts Pilot Program

TIVERTON, RI — Tiverton police are getting a new kind of training, after the department launched a pilot program in July to train officers in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said six officers are participating in the new program — the first of its kind in Rhode Island — at Danny Savery BJJ & Martial Arts Academy, which has locations in Bristol and Somerset, MA.
Truck crashes into school van in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
Plymouth RMV Closed Due to Burst Pipe

PLYMOUTH — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center in Plymouth has been temporarily closed due to a burst water pipe that caused flooding on Sunday. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a release Tuesday that customers with transaction appointments in Plymouth for this and next week will be seen at the RMV's Taunton or South Yarmouth locations instead.
Fall River City Council President Steps Down After Arrest

FALL RIVER — Fall River's City Council President Pamela Laliberte-Lebeau has resigned from the council leadership role following her arrest late last month on criminal harassment, witness intimidation and other charges. Although Laliberte-Lebeau was not present at Tuesday night's city council meeting, a letter she wrote to her colleagues...
Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom

8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier

At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Plymouth RMV closed for at least a week after water pipe bursts

PLYMOUTH -- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles at the Plymouth Service Center is closed after a water pipe burst in the ceiling on Sunday. The building flooded and repairs are expected to take at least one week. The Registry said customers who had an appointment scheduled in Plymouth this week or next week will have their appointment date and time honored at the Taunton RMV (1 Washington Street, Taunton) or South Yarmouth RMV (1084 MA-28, South Yarmouth). Plymouth RMV workers will be temporarily assisting at those locations as well. Road tests scheduled out of the Plymouth RMV will still take place.More than 40 RMV transactions and services are available online. 
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
