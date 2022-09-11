ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys

It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area

If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Agent#Travel Destinations#Grogu Meet Greet#Vacationeer#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
AOL Corp

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy