Carter County Jail recertification to be determined by state board meeting in December

supertalk929.com
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
Johnson City Press
Carter County moves forward with $4.5 million communications project
ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality. That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
supertalk929.com
Carter County has until December to correct jail staffing issues for state recertification
Correctional officials have informed new Carter County, Tennessee Sheriff Mike Fraley that operating conditions do not meet state standards due to staffing issues. The Tennessee Corrections Institute plans to assist Fraley with issues but recertification could not be recommended following the inspection this month. Fraley said in a statement that...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Commission considering $150,000 retroactive funding for 30-year-old fire station
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King said he just wants the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department to get the same amount from county coffers that a volunteer fire department station under construction in Indian Springs received within the past year. King and Commissioner Hershel Glover are co-sponsors of...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE appoints student representatives
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings. The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.
wcyb.com
Investigation underway in Johnson County after woman found dead
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is looking into a suspicious death in the Doe Valley community. According to Sheriff Eddie Tester, a 911 call was made Monday. When officers went to the house, they found a 34-year-old woman dead. Police have not released any...
Johnson City Press
McLaughlin testifies at first trial day on lawsuit against Cox, Sullivan schools
GREENEVILLE — After morning jury selection and opening statements in U.S. District Court Tuesday, attorneys got down to afternoon examination and cross examination of a former Sullivan County teacher suing his former boss. A jury is expected to decide the case later this week.
Johnson City Press
‘Baby Doe’ settlement money helps fund recovery center in Johnson City
Thanks to more than $1 million in funding from Washington County, East Tennessee State University is establishing the first recovery community center in Northeast Tennessee — one of several addiction recovery projects being funded through the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC)...
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years of...
Johnson City Press
Motorcyclist killed in Boones Creek Road accident
A Johnson City man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The Johnson City Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist on Boones Creek Road near Browns Mill Road at 12:29 p.m. Saturday.
TN shelter raises funds to operate on kitten injured by cow
The Washington County, TN Animal Shelter reached out to the public Monday night in need of donations to operate on George, who also continues to suffer from a large hernia following the incident.
wcyb.com
Man dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Johnson City Sunday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Boones Creek Road near Browns Road at 12:29 p.m. Police discovered that the motorcycle collided with a deer. Authorities said...
THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Charlotte, North Carolina, driver faces a due care citation after a tractor-trailer overturned on 19-E (Route 37) in Carter County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The Smartway traffic map provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) initially reported that the single-vehicle crash was […]
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit by man shot by Erwin police officer settled out of court for $275,000
A lawsuit against the town of Erwin and its police department alleging excessive force by law enforcement has been settled out of court for $275,000, according to Erwin Town Attorney Tom Seeley. According to Seeley, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, and the decision to settle was made by the...
wjhl.com
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
K-9 Narco joins Greene County Sheriff’s Department
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has a new addition to its K-9 division. The department announced K-9 Narco completed his first week of training with his handler, Deputy Andrew Long, on Friday. Narco is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois and has been training with the K-9 Division since February to prepare […]
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough to increase court costs for citations
Citations in Jonesborough will soon cost more after the town’s governing board approved on first reading a $65 increase in associated court costs — bringing the town’s court costs more in line with that of other municipalities in Tennessee. Jonesborough had been charging $35 in court costs...
