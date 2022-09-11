Read full article on original website
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan State basketball the latest to reach out to 5-star SG Isaiah Elohim
Michigan State basketball is reportedly the latest program to show interest in five-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim of the 2024 class. Tom Izzo has probably wrapped up his 2023 class, barring a crazy turn of events, but the Michigan State basketball coach isn’t done recruiting. The 2024 class is...
Set at Quarterback, No. 4 Michigan Moves on to UConn
Set at quarterback, No. 4 Michigan moves on to UConn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No. 4 Michigan dismantled overmatched opponents in its first two games, with another opportunity to continue the early trend against visiting UConn on Saturday. Along the way, there still were decisions the Wolverines needed...
Maize n Brew
Notre Dame, Nebraska commits that Michigan should contact following their early season woes
Two weeks into the college football season, it’s no secret the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Nebraska Cornhuskers are struggling. Notre Dame still has yet to win a game under head coach Marcus Freeman, being upset at home last week to Marshall and losing their starting quarterback for the entire season in the process. Nebraska lost to Georgia Southern last weekend and fired head coach Scott Frost.
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups ahead of Michigan’s Week 3 game against UConn
The Michigan Wolverines have easily been able to take care of business in their first two games of the 2022 season. This Saturday against the UConn Huskies (noon EST, ABC) is expected to be no different, as Michigan heads into the weekend’s matchup as 47.5-point favorites. But there are...
Maize n Brew
Both inside and outside Michigan football, Mimi Bolden-Morris stands out
In college football, very rarely does a graduate assistant get much attention for their work. For Mimi Bolden-Morris however, that notice was taken the minute she was hired at Michigan. While much of what’s been said about Bolden-Morris has focused on her groundbreaking status — being the first female graduate...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s opponents did in Week 2
The Michigan Wolverines cruised to another victory this past weekend, beating Hawaii 56-10. They also figured out the quarterback situation, so it was a good week for Michigan overall. But how did their remaining 2022 opponents do this past week? Let’s check on how they did in Week 2 of...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan impresses five-star QB for third time this year
Michigan’s small but focused group of visitors last weekend all had a great time on campus despite a weather delay. The team’s performance and results of games elsewhere, like Notre Dame falling to Marshall, will help Michigan surge towards a strong finish to the class. Father of five-star...
Maize n Brew
‘One of the premier teams in college football’: UConn HC Jim Mora Jr. heaps praise for Michigan, Jim Harbaugh
Jim Mora Jr. has been around the sport of football a long time. His father was a head coach in both the NFL and college, having led both the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts to the postseason numerous times. Mora Jr., himself, has coached with five different NFL organizations and is now on his third college team as the first-year head coach of the UConn Huskies.
Maize n Brew
Gemon Green not taking any opponent lightly, treating every game like it’s Ohio State
Michigan and Ohio State, a rivalry lived year-round with each program using the other as a source of motivation. Both teams have drills dedicated to the other team. There’s a Beat Ohio drill, there’s a Beat Michigan drill as well. Michigan’s three non-conference opponents to start off the...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh describes Team 143 as a ‘hungry team’
The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to face the UConn Huskies Saturday at noon at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 2-0 against the Huskies, posting victories in 2010 by a score of 30-10 in Ann Arbor, and 24-21 in East Hartford in 2013. UConn is 1-2 on the season and are...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 2 vs. Hawaii
In Michigan’s Week 1 win over Colorado State, a slew of true freshmen made their college football debuts for the Wolverines. In Week 2 against Hawaii, with the final score never in doubt again, plenty of those same players made their way onto the field in the 56-10 win over the Rainbow Warriors.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
Maize n Brew
Ryan Hayes pushes back on fans booing Cade McNamara: ‘I think that’s pretty ridiculous’
On Saturday night, Cade McNamara exited the field of Michigan Stadium to a surprising reaction — a loud chorus of boos. It was an unthinkable twist of fate for McNamara. After leading the Wolverines to the program’s first victory over Ohio State in 10 years, the program’s first Big Ten championship in 17 years and the first appearance in the College Football Playoff, the redshirt junior — a team captain — found himself the subject of an ire few could have predicted.
2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
8th grade football game in Jackson, Mich. paused, stadium locked down after shots fired in vicinity
JACKSON, Mich — An eighth-grade football game in Jackson, Michigan, was locked down Tuesday evening after shots were fired "from an unknown location in the area of the stadium," according to a message from Tecumseh Middle School Superintendent Rick Hilderley sent to parents. Jackson police later gave an "all...
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation
MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
Great Lakes Now
Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
