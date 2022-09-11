ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

NBC Chicago

Set at Quarterback, No. 4 Michigan Moves on to UConn

Set at quarterback, No. 4 Michigan moves on to UConn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No. 4 Michigan dismantled overmatched opponents in its first two games, with another opportunity to continue the early trend against visiting UConn on Saturday. Along the way, there still were decisions the Wolverines needed...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Notre Dame, Nebraska commits that Michigan should contact following their early season woes

Two weeks into the college football season, it’s no secret the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Nebraska Cornhuskers are struggling. Notre Dame still has yet to win a game under head coach Marcus Freeman, being upset at home last week to Marshall and losing their starting quarterback for the entire season in the process. Nebraska lost to Georgia Southern last weekend and fired head coach Scott Frost.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups ahead of Michigan’s Week 3 game against UConn

The Michigan Wolverines have easily been able to take care of business in their first two games of the 2022 season. This Saturday against the UConn Huskies (noon EST, ABC) is expected to be no different, as Michigan heads into the weekend’s matchup as 47.5-point favorites. But there are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Both inside and outside Michigan football, Mimi Bolden-Morris stands out

In college football, very rarely does a graduate assistant get much attention for their work. For Mimi Bolden-Morris however, that notice was taken the minute she was hired at Michigan. While much of what’s been said about Bolden-Morris has focused on her groundbreaking status — being the first female graduate...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s opponents did in Week 2

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to another victory this past weekend, beating Hawaii 56-10. They also figured out the quarterback situation, so it was a good week for Michigan overall. But how did their remaining 2022 opponents do this past week? Let’s check on how they did in Week 2 of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

‘One of the premier teams in college football’: UConn HC Jim Mora Jr. heaps praise for Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

Jim Mora Jr. has been around the sport of football a long time. His father was a head coach in both the NFL and college, having led both the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts to the postseason numerous times. Mora Jr., himself, has coached with five different NFL organizations and is now on his third college team as the first-year head coach of the UConn Huskies.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Jim Harbaugh describes Team 143 as a ‘hungry team’

The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to face the UConn Huskies Saturday at noon at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 2-0 against the Huskies, posting victories in 2010 by a score of 30-10 in Ann Arbor, and 24-21 in East Hartford in 2013. UConn is 1-2 on the season and are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 2 vs. Hawaii

In Michigan’s Week 1 win over Colorado State, a slew of true freshmen made their college football debuts for the Wolverines. In Week 2 against Hawaii, with the final score never in doubt again, plenty of those same players made their way onto the field in the 56-10 win over the Rainbow Warriors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Ryan Hayes pushes back on fans booing Cade McNamara: ‘I think that’s pretty ridiculous’

On Saturday night, Cade McNamara exited the field of Michigan Stadium to a surprising reaction — a loud chorus of boos. It was an unthinkable twist of fate for McNamara. After leading the Wolverines to the program’s first victory over Ohio State in 10 years, the program’s first Big Ten championship in 17 years and the first appearance in the College Football Playoff, the redshirt junior — a team captain — found himself the subject of an ire few could have predicted.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE

